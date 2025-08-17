ESPN Not Proceeding With Spike Lee's Colin Kaepernick Docuseries That Absolutely Nobody Was Asking For

Nearly 10 years after he took a knee on an NFL sideline and became a delusional social justice warrior, the appetite for Colin Kaepernick-focused content may have finally run its course. Spike Lee's multi-part documentary series for ESPN about the former NFL quarterback has been canned before making it out of production.

Work on the series began in 2022, and was set to be a "full, first-person account" of Kaepernick's journey, but the four-letter network has confirmed it will not be released.

"ESPN, Colin Kaepernick and Spike Lee have collectively decided to no longer proceed with this project as a result of certain creative differences," ESPN said in a statement to Reuters.

The mention of creative differences aligns with a report from Puck News, shared in September of last year, that mentioned delays to the project due to disagreements between Kaepernick and Lee.

It's hard to imagine a world where Lee or ESPN production wouldn't squeeze every ounce of drama out of Kaepernick's protest on the sideline and the years of his social justice campaigning that followed, yet here we are.

Lee confirmed that the project had been axed by stating, "It's not coming out, that's all I can say," at a red carpet event in California before saying he signed a non-disclosure agreement about the details, according to the New York Post.

News of the project's cancellation comes days after the NFL took a 10% stake in ESPN as part of a deal that gave the network rights to NFL Network and NFL RedZone.

Since taking a knee during the national anthem in the 2016 NFL season, Kaepernick has started a publishing company and written a children's book titled ‘I Color Myself Different.' Netflix also produced a six-episode series about Kaepernick's teenage years and future NFL career, which featured a moment in which he compared the NFL combine to a slave auction.

It's fair to say that we've been force-fed enough of Kaepernick's story and agenda over the last nine years and counting, and perhaps even the wokesters at ESPN and Disney realized a multi-part docuseries on the former quarterback would be like lighting money on fire.