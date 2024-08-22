Megan Rapinoe Remains Delusional, Wants Colin Kaepernick To Be Team USA Flag Bearer For 2028 Olympics

Since retiring shortly after helping the U.S. women's national soccer team put together its worst World Cup performance in the history of the country, Megan Rapinoe has slowly started to develop into a radicalized hot-take artist. It's the only path she could have possibly gone down to stay relevant, and seeing as how she's among the thirstiest attention-seeking people of the 21st century, it should come as no surprise she's taken every opportunity to spew nonsense at every opportunity.

The 39-year-old has taken a break in her efforts to get more biological men to play women's sports and has turned her attention to the 2028 Olympics.

The 2028 Games in Los Angeles will be, or at least should be, a celebration of the United States and its greatness. Then again, by the time 2028 gets here we may be legally required to shout our preferred pronouns when we enter public spaces and a gallon of gas could cost $28.50. Who knows?



What we do know is that Rapinoe has a grand idea for the 2028 Olympics, and that's not only to have Colin Kaepernick lead the Team USA flag football team in L.A., but also be the flag bearer to represent the country and every American athlete in the Games.

During a recent podcast episode with her fiancee Sue Bird - who essentially has the same brain and shares the same opinion as Rapinoe - the former USWNT player gushed over finally getting to meet Kaepernick in person at the Paris Olympics earlier this month.

"To actually be able to talk about the things that he went through, talk about the things that I went through, stuff with our families, and our mom becoming radicalized in certain ways through our actions was really, really amazing," Rapinoe said.

Bragging about your mother being radicalized by you taking a knee on a field is wild behavior, but it checks out in this scenario.

Rapinoe and Bird explained that Kaepernick told them that he was interested in playing for the Team USA flag football team in 2028, which led them into another big-brain conversation about the former NFL quarterback.

"He would be so good at flag football, I mean, he would be so good in the NFL," Rapinoe said while staring directly into the camera. "Let's just be clear about that, he's still being blackballed by the NFL right now."

"I would love to see Colin be able to represent America in an Olympics. I think that would be a special…he's my flag bearer, I think that would be really incredible to have that representation of America be front and center," Rapinoe continued.

For both Bird and Rapinoe to say this sort of thing out loud, as two women who's entire lives were sports for decades, is legitimately asinine. They are fully aware that Kaepernick has not played a meaningful snap of football since 2016 and that he is 36 years old. He'll be 39 when the 2028 Olympics roll around.

Kaepernick is being blackballed by the NFL just as much as I am. I'm not an NFL quarterback because I'm not talented enough, and that same thing is true for Kaepernick.

If Kaepernick is truly interested in earning a spot on the flag football team, he has every single right to go out and attempt to make the squad. He can go play flag football, but to have him hold up an American flag ahead of the Olympics as the most divisive American athlete ever would be the dumbest decision in the history of organized sport.

I dare you to come up with a list of the worst American athletes living today to be a flag bearer in the Olympics and not have Kaepernick atop that list.