Cleveland Browns Ripped For Reported Embarrassing Behavior During Head Coach Interviews

The Cleveland Browns are a mess. Stunning, I know. Never heard that one before! But seriously … they might be even worse than any of us thought, and that is saying something.

That bar is HIGH, and somehow, the Browns may have surpassed it.

Cleveland, for those who haven't done the math, has been looking for a head coach since the very first day of the "offseason." The Browns canned Kevin Stefanski on Black Monday, which means they've been on the prowl for as long as any team in the league.

And here we are, one day away from Championship Sunday, and not only do the Browns still not have a head coach … they're about as far away from actually hiring anyone as you can be. Yes, that includes the Buffalo Bills, who just fired Sean McDermott earlier this week.

In fact, the Browns cannot even hire a coach right now if they wanted to, because they're STILL not Rooney Rule compliant. It's been nearly a month, by the way.

PS: don't get me started on how racist the Rooney Rule is. We don't have time today.

Anyway, I think I may have cracked the code as to why nobody seems to want that job …

The Browns can't be serious with this

I mean, just incredible. I wish Anthony Farris was still here so I could see his face. What are we doing here? I'm a Dolphins fan. I thought I knew dysfunction …

… we got NOTHIN' on the Cleveland Browns.

Having candidates write essays about themselves? Take a personality test? Do HOMEWORK? Like, these are grown adults. Do the Browns realize that?

No wonder John Harbaugh never even considered the Browns. Could you IMAGINE John Harbaugh walking in there and being handed a piece of paper and a No. 2 pencil, and being told to take a personality test?

Come on. Mike McDaniel is, easily, the most quirky dude in the NFL. It's not even close. I just spent four years watching him. He's a genius, but, he's also super out there.

And he even told the Browns, ‘Thanks, but no thanks.’ He withdrew his name! Do you know how weird you have to be in an interview to turn off Mike McDaniel?

What a mess. The Falcons hired a two-time coach of the year. Maybe the Browns should've just hired that guy right off the bat and been done with this whole thing?

Oh well. Maybe next time.