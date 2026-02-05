CLASE ACT: Indicted Guardians Star Alleged to Have Fixed 48 Games

Financial damages are expected to climb.

The federal pitch-rigging case against Cleveland Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase exploded Thursday with shocking, new details.

Court filings allege the All-Star manipulated outcomes in at least 48 separate games over the last two seasons.

The new total reveals a scheme far more extensive than the handful of games cited when the initial indictment was unsealed last November.

Prosecutors now allege that Clase’s pattern of intentional balls and velocity manipulation was a consistent part of his routine from May 2023 through July 2025.

READ: DOJ Indictment Of Cleveland Guardians Pitchers Clase, Ortiz Reveals Shocking Details

According to the unsealed Thursday documents, the Department of Justice identified 48 games where Clase allegedly threw suspect pitches to benefit a circle of bettors.

The filings claim Clase coordinated with gamblers via text message to agree on specific prop bet outcomes, such as throwing the first pitch for a ball or ensuring a fastball clocked in below a certain speed.

The update follows reports from David Payne Purdum and Jeff Passan, who described the volume of games as staggering.

The fallout puts a massive asterisk on the 2024 and 2025 seasons. Clase is accused of compromising nearly 15% of his total appearances during the period in question.

Federal authorities in the Eastern District of New York have charged Clase and teammate Luis Ortiz with wire fraud conspiracy, honest services wire fraud and bribery to influence a sporting contest.

READ: Another MLB Betting Problem: Cleveland Guardians' Emmanuel Clase Placed On Leave Amid Betting Investigation

While Ortiz is allegedly linked to a few instances in June 2025, Clase is painted as the leader who allegedly bankrolled some of the bets himself.

Financial damages are expected to climb.

While previous estimates placed fraudulent winnings at $400,000, the 48-game tally could push that figure into the millions.

Clase is currently free on a $600,000 bond and under GPS monitoring. He has maintained his innocence. His legal team stated the pitcher looks forward to clearing his name. Selection for the federal jury trial is set to begin May 4.

If convicted on all counts, Clase faces a maximum of 65 years in federal prison.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela