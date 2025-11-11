'Christy' Review: Sydney Sweeney Is Good, The Movie Is NOT

Who was this movie made for? OutKick watched "Christy" ... wishing it were a better flick.

"No one wants to see a butch girl fight" is a bold line to put in a movie over two hours long about a butch girl fighting.

It’s the movie LIBS have been waiting to hate: "Christy," the biopic about boxer Christy Martin starring Sydney Sweeney, who’s easier on the eyes than the script.

Sydney Sweeney playing a boxer with a traumatic rise had all the makings of an Oscar campaign, the kind of thing you can already picture in a montage next to The Smashing Machine. Turns out, both movies were empty Oscar bait.

GRADE: C-

Boxing scenes (limited) had no ‘juice’

Sydney Sweeney is a miserable woman for 2+ hours

Bad guy has as many dimensions as a blank sheet of paper

Enjoyable for anyone who's never seen a boxing movie

And while it’s not a good movie, critics have been on this movie's case for all the wrong reasons.

By now, you’ve probably heard that no one went to see it, and that liberals hate it because they assume Sweeney is conservative for not wanting to cut her hair short, support Mamdani or just choose to be miserable.

After watching Christy, Sweeney’s not the reason this movie was a disappointment.

"Christy" wants to be a gritty boxing biopic but ends up a domestic-violence melodrama that forgets to care about the sport. Sweeney tries to save it, but the film’s too obsessed with pain to land a single hit.

Blue-haired critics wanted to hate it because of a simple American Eagle ad about "Good Genes." That ad on loop for 135 minutes would probably be a better time than watching this movie.

More appropriately viewed as Silver Dollar Baby, this sports drama featuring one of the hottest women on the planet made every possible choice to make itself unappealing.

To enjoy "Christy," you’d have to forget every boxing movie you’ve ever seen and believe almost everyone in her life was rotten, except maybe her dad and brother.

I made the mistake of rewatching "Creed" over the weekend, which is a perfect movie for sports fans and even fans of a good drama.

Dressing down Sydney Sweeney and making her gain 30-plus pounds did her no favors. Was the weight gain necessary? Not really. The acting keeps her from being completely recognizable (kudos to her).

In the end, this good actress deserved a better movie. Sweeney’s agent did her no favors, and Creed still rules.

