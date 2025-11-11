Sydney Sweeney Defends 'Christy' Film & Kim Kardashian's Psychics Are All Frauds

Normally, I use this section to complain about my football teams and to rattle on about whatever random things I've been up to over the past week.

But I won't do that today.

Instead, I'd like to extend a heartfelt Happy Veterans Day to all the men, women and canines who have served and continue to serve our country. It’s because of you that we get to speak our minds freely, worship how we choose, chase our own ambitions, raise our families in safety, and live without fear of government telling us what we can say, think or believe.

And yes, it’s also because of you that I get to write about nonsense on the Internet every Tuesday and call it a job.

To all OutKick readers who served: I wish I could buy each of you a beer tonight. But since I can’t, go ahead and grab one from the fridge right now and pretend it’s from me. You’ve earned it.

Now, let's do some Nightcaps.

Sydney Sweeney Defends Latest Box Office Flop

Yesterday, news broke that Sydney Sweeney's latest film, Christy — a biopic of former professional boxer Christy Martin — flopped in a bad way. In fact, it didn't just flop. It had one of the worst box office debuts of all time.

Despite the numbers, though, Sydney took to Instagram to fiercely defend the film and to express how "deeply proud" she was of the project.

"this film stands for survival, courage, and hope," she wrote. "through our campaigns, we’ve helped raise awareness for so many affected by domestic violence. we all signed on to this film with the belief that christy’s story could save lives."

Sydney continued: "thank you to everyone who saw, felt, and believed and will believe in this story for years to come. if christy gave even one woman the courage to take her first step toward safety, then we will have succeeded. so yes I’m proud. why? because we don’t always just make art for numbers, we make it for impact. and christy has been the most impactful project of my life. thank you christy. i love you."

BIG SIGH.

Listen… aside from her mysterious aversion to capital letters, I have nothing against Sydney. I just think her marketing makes no sense. And that's probably not even her fault. She probably just hired a team that — from where I'm standing — is very confused about what they want her brand to be.

I know Joe wrote about this yesterday, but I'm going to dive in a little deeper.

See, this isn't Sydney's first box office flop. With very few exceptions, Sydney Sweeney movies are either streaming-only or have put up abysmal numbers at the box office. She's had THREE movies spectacularly flop in 2025 alone.

Yet she's the most famous person on the Internet. You couldn't scroll through social media for 30 seconds without seeing Sydney Sweeney's face (or other body parts) even if you wanted to.

I was telling someone the other day that up until the American Eagle controversy, my husband didn't even know who Sydney Sweeney was — and even then he only knew because they talked about her on Fox News. The guy laughed and said, "You really believe that, huh?"

And yeah, I do. In fact, I know it to be true, and here's why: My husband isn't on social media. In fact, he hates it. He'd have a flip phone if he could.

Sydney markets herself to men. And there's nothing wrong with that. She's using the assets the good Lord gave her, and she's rolling in money and brand deals.

But these men aren't really fans of Sydney Sweeney. They're fans of pictures of Sydney Sweeney.

And before any of you jump into my email inbox to argue with me or call me a jealous old hag, answer me this: Did you go see Christy this weekend? Have you watched Americana? How about Eden? Surely, you were the first in line to see Madame Web, though, right?

That's what I thought. I'd be willing to bet most of you have never actually seen her in a movie or TV show (with the exception of, maybe, White Lotus).

Sydney is an absolute superstar on social media, but no one in her target audience actually cares to support her work.

And that's the disconnect.

Sweeney, if you're going to have a long career as an acclaimed actress, you're going to have to pick a lane: either select roles in movies that appeal to a male audience or stop making "look at my boobs" your entire brand.

Now We Know Why Kim Kardashian Didn't Pass The Bar

It's because all their family psychics are frauds and dirty rotten liars!

As SeanJo reported over the weekend, Kim Kardashian sadly did not pass the California State Bar Exam — despite her six years of preparation. But instead of wondering what she could have done better, Kim blamed her phony fortune tellers for their faulty predictions.

"I’m just letting you guys know that all of the f*cking psychics that we have met with and that we’re obsessed with," she said on a phone call to her sisters in a Nov. 10 TikTok video, "are all f*cking full of sh*t.

"They all collectively — maybe four of them — have told me it was gonna pass the bar. So they're all full pathological liars. Don't believe anything they say."

Stupid billionaires paying God-only-knows-how-much money to MULTIPLE "psychics" just to tell them what they want to hear. These are the things that make me think we deserve an alien takeover.

The rest of this video is equally hilarious. It's a "vlog" from Kris Jenner's 70th birthday party. Here are some highlights:

Kim puts ice in her shotglass full of tequila then puts the two shotglasses together and tries to shake them. "How the f*ck do you make a chilled shot?" Kim asks. "I'm not a f*cking barista!"

Kim cannot walk at all during the party in her chain link dress and 7-inch heels.

Kylie Jenner is very, very drunk.

The Influencers Must Be Stopped

A U.K. influencer named Madeleine contracted pink eye from her boyfriend, who contracted it from bacteria-laden green makeup he purchased from a Halloween store in his attempt to transform into Fiona from Shrek.

That might be the weirdest sentence I've ever written.

But it's true! And — not that there's ever a good time to contract pink eye — she got it right before her 30th birthday party. But our heroine won't let a highly contagious bacterial infection stop her from her very important job of providing content to the internet.

So she covered those pink eyes with pink makeup, glitter and sunglasses, and she hit the club anyway.

Yep, come on down, aliens. Just blow it all up and start over.

Drew In Katy, Texas, Offers A Fishing Tip:

Last week in "Stuff I Liked," I shared a funny video of some kind humans who saved an osprey that got stuck in some fishing line. It was funny because of the commentary dubbed over the video.

Drew Writes: I saw the TikTok about saving the osprey. I’ve fished for decades in the saltwater of Texas and Louisiana. It has not been uncommon to have a seagull dive and catch a live baitfish as it being cast. Seagulls are good at catching that bait, but even better at getting all tangled up in the fishing line.

The solution to save them is rather simple. I reel them close to the boat and then throw a heavy wet fishing towel over their head. This calms them down where I can grab them where they can’t peck me with their beak. I untangle the fishing line and let them go on their way. I seem to recall handling a pelican the same way one time. I learned this on my own because I had ranchers in my family, and I know that covering an animal’s eyes can help to calm them down.

I don’t have a photo or video of this process in action, but the attached photo does show seagulls, pelicans, and part of my team all fishing the frenzied morning bull red run at the same time. Though we do eat some of what we catch, for these big reds it is "CPR" fishing — catch, photo & release.

Amber:

See, this — among a few other things — is how I differ from a seagull. If you threw a wet fishing towel over my head, it would certainly not calm me down.

But this is very helpful to coastal fishermen and fisherwomen, Drew, thank you!

My Apologies to Chris B. And Hank Kingsley

Last week, I wrote this: If you casually utter the words, "hey now," you will find there are two types of Millennials. The first type will respond, "You're an All-Star!" The second type, with stars in their eyes, will twirl around and launch into song: "Hey now! This is what dreams are made of…"

Chris B. Writes: This is Hank Kingsley erasure and I won’t stand for it (is that what we say now?).

Amber:

I do apologize for my ignorance about Hank Kingsley and The Larry Sanders Show. But in my defense, I did specify I was speaking, specifically, of Millennials. And given this TV-MA-rated HBO sitcom ran from 1992 to 1998 when Millennials were small children, I'd argue this is a Gen X reference.

Would You Clone Your Dog?

Last week, I wrote about Tom Brady cloning his beloved dog Lua, who died in 2023. I said that I had mixed feelings about it. Because even though I'd give anything to hug my Lucy one more time, I don't think I would clone her — even if I had the extra $50K lying around.

I asked y'all how you felt about it, and it seems we've reached a consensus. Before you keep reading, get your tissues ready.

Jake V Writes: Appreciate stories about your dogs. Lost my buddy last winter. Miss him tremendously but couldn't see cloning, wouldn't be the same.

Ken from Shamong Writes: I have experienced the loss of many pets, and it saddens me greatly. Would I want them back, certainly. However I have come to the understanding that they were not mine to keep forever. They were mine to love, take care of in the best possible way and spoil. I was blessed with each of them and will be blessed with them again. God bless each of them.

Andy T. Writes: Seeing your story today has been tough. I had to put down my dog of 16+ years, McIntyre, yesterday. I’m 43, married with two young daughters. He was older than my marriage. He’s pretty much been there for every significant (and nonsignificant) event in my adult life. Honestly, it was the hardest day I can remember. It was worse than losing friends or family in the past. Most people that have never had a bond like that with a pet won’t understand, but it’s true nonetheless.

I don’t know what I’d do if I had the money Tom Brady has. But, my gut feeling is that I couldn’t clone Mac. It somehow feels disingenuous or dishonoring to me. McIntyre can’t be replaced and cloning him would feel like me trying to replace him. I’m not saying it’s wrong of Tom or immoral but for me I’d just feel wrong if I did that. I’d rather just grieve him and get another dog at some point in the future if I choose to do so. Mac was one of a kind. I truly believe God made him for me to have for that 16 years.

I’m sorry for your loss of Lucy. I know it hurts like hell. I can’t remember crying so much. I’m crying as I type this. Here’s to hoping time will make it hurt less.

The Deer Writes: I just lost the best dog God ever created last Monday (10/27). I had her 2 months shy of 12 years. She was 15-16ish. She was my best friend. She pretty much saved my life. Life is not the same without my Sugarbear always cuddling with me. Having said that, no, I could not clone her. There was only one Brooklyn Ann Deer and there could never be another.

Jon C. Writes: The wife and I never really got past the intellectual curiosity of cloning a dog. Emotionally, we knew it would not be the same. Too much of what makes them (and us) uniquely them is their life experiences. So unless you have a DeLorean and 1.21 gigawatts of electricity, you can’t recreate those exact same experiences. You just have to realize you have one chance to enjoy them and not to waste it.

Amber:

WHO IS CUTTING ONIONS IN HERE?!

I think Jon C. hit the nail on the head. Aside from their pure souls and unconditional love, the reason our dogs are so special to us is that they experience life right by our side. Through every moment of sadness, joy, pain, transition and growth we experience, our dogs (or cats) are our constant. But they experience those things, too, and they are shaped by them. A cloned pet might look exactly the same, but, mentally and emotionally, it is its own unique being.

Just like those very good boys and girls waiting for you at the shelter.

But only when you're ready, of course.

