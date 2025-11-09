Respect To Kim Kardashian For Not Allowing Failing The Bar Exam To Keep Her From Wearing A See-Through Dress

I am, if nothing else, a big credit where credit is due guy. Say what you want about Kim Kardashian but refusing to let failing the bar exam get her down gets my respect.

She's not a lawyer yet. She only plays one on TV, but the disappointment did have her running for cover or setting her social media to private. She did none of that.

Instead, the future lawyer is going to regroup and get back to work. The fact that she didn’t pass the bar this time isn’t stopping.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

It's not stopping Kim K from taking the bar exam again, and it's sure as hell not going to stop her from wearing a see-through dress. Like I said, respect.

One day we'll get Kim Kardashian the lawyer wearing lingerie or a thong, but that day hasn’t arrived yet. So we'll have to settle for a TV lawyer version of it. For now.

The Future Lawyer Refuses to Plead Guilty to Giving Up

Kim shared the bar exam update on Saturday. It was an announcement that, for its potential impact, was lacking in the alarm department on social media.

"Well… I'm not a lawyer yet, I just play a very well-dressed one on TV," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "Six years into this law journey, and I'm still all in until I pass the bar. No shortcuts, no giving up - just more studying and even more determination."

That's a message that picks up right where her see-through dress left off. There's no giving up. There will be more skimpy outfits on the way.

"Thank you to everyone who has supported and encouraged me along the way so far. Falling short isn't failure - it's fuel," she continued. "I was so close to passing the exam and that only motivates me even more. Let's Go!!!!!!!!!!!!

Thank you, Kim Kardashian. Thank you for continuing this journey, we need a Kim K lawyer really badly. Thank you also for your determination and dedication to thirst traps.

May that never end, no matter how successful you become. The art of the courtroom circus isn’t what it used to be. I look forward to the day you bring some of that honor back to the legal system.