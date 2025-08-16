Christian Yelich Lights Up The Reds While Using Bat Inspired By Bob Uecker

Yelich nearly hit for the cycle in yet another Brewers win.

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich went sicko mode on Friday night against the Cincinnati Reds, perhaps in part because of his bat.

Of course, that’s a necessary piece of equipment for any baseball player. You don’t do anything without a bat in your hand. But Yelich’s bat had an abnormal, yet special, twist from the normal Louisville Slugger you tend to see.

It’s Player’s Weekend in the MLB, which means that anyone who wants to make a bat with a special design can. Yelich chose to honor the late, legendary Brewers broadcaster Bob Uecker with his, after he passed in January 2025 .

Evidently, that twig brought him some good luck. Yelich would go 4-5 on the night with two home runs and a double in a 10-8 win for the Brew Crew.

We were almost robbed of this moment by the Brewers star himself. Before the game, Yelich debated using it, but was persuaded by his team to do so.

"I didn’t even know if I was going to use it," "Hit a homer with it…kept using it, and it was part of a special night, which figures. When you talk about that guy, you don’t put anything out of the question.

"When it comes to that guy, nothing surprises you. Stuff like that, it's just part of Ueck. If you know Ueck, you know crazy things are going to happen when he’s involved."

That "stuff" Yelich was referring to was the comeback they engineered. Despite being down 8-1 after two innings , Milwaukee answered quickly and kept the Reds from scoring for the rest of the game. With the win, they tied the franchise record for most wins in a row.

The beat continues for the best team in baseball. Uecker would have been proud of what his team accomplished in Cincinnati.