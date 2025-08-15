This Jaw-Dropping Stat Sums Up How Dominant the Milwaukee Brewers Have Been

There are a lot of teams in the MLB that are riding high: the Blue Jays, Padres, Phillies, heck, even the Red Sox (something I didn’t think I’d be able to say two months ago).

But if these teams are soaring sky-high over everyone else this year, the Milwaukee Brewers are in the stratosphere.

Baseball business is BOOMING in the booze capital of the world. In a development no one saw coming, the Brew Crew has the best record in the league by five games , and we have just over one month left in the season.

No matter what is required of them to win games - staunch defense, walk offs, elite pitching - they are finding a way. So much so, in fact, that they have won 12 straight games, which they’ve done twice and stands as the second-longest streak in the MLB this season.

But that’s not even the most impressive part of their season. While they’ve been good for most of the year, Milwaukee has been especially unbeatable since July. For context, just look at this stat to get a look at how much better they’ve been at baseball than the rest of the league.

That’s psychotic. The only teams that have matched that total for the whole year are the Dodgers and the Blue Jays. I’m thankful my Red Sox don’t have them on the schedule for rest of the season.

That sets up an intriguing matchup this weekend. The Brew Crew travels to Cincinnati to take on the Reds, who remain the only team in the MLB to not get swept this season . Which team will win: the lava-hot sweeping machine (Brewers), or the dude who have a knack for not losing a series (Reds)?

That’s why we play the games. But if I were a betting man, I’d ride with Milwaukee.