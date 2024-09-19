Bob Uecker Pees Pants During Brewers Champagne Celebration Exactly As The 90-Year-Old Legend Should

The Milwaukee Brewers clinched the NL Central on Wednesday. And no one had more fun celebrating than Bob Uecker.

Uecker — otherwise known as "Mr. Baseball" — has been calling Brewers' games for 53 years. So it was only right that, while the team was popping champagne bottles in the clubhouse, manager Pat Murphy took a moment to honor the longtime broadcaster.

"There is no one who epitomizes a champion like this man does right here," Murphy said with his arm around Uecker. "There is no one out here — what an example for us to be with every single day, Bob Uecker. No doubt about it, champion."

Murphy's comments were met with champagne showers and a celebratory chorus of "Uuuuueeeeccccckkkk" calls from the players.

And that's when the 90-year-old broadcaster gave us a line for the ages: "I peed my pants!"

An elderly Brewers legend accidentally wetting himself from excitement, by the way, is far more acceptable than the time the Los Angeles Dodgers players took it upon themselves to urinate disgustingly in the Arizona Diamondbacks' pool at Chase Field after clinching the NL West in 2013.

I covered the Diamondbacks at the time, and I'm only a little bitter about this.

The Brewers clinched the NL Central before their Wednesday game against the Philadelphia Phillies even started, but Jake Bauers' ninth-inning RBI single gave the Brewers a 2-1 victory on Wednesday night anyway.

It's Milwaukee's third division title in four years and its sixth postseason berth in the past seven years. That gives Uecker another chance to potentially call a World Series game for a team that hasn't been there since 1982.