NFL Player Wears MAGA Hat After Big Win: PHOTO

Kansas City Chiefs player James Winchester has officially taken a seat on the Donald Trump train.

It's Election Day in America, and that means millions of votes are being cast to decide if Donald Trump or Kamala Harris will be the next President.

With time winding down, more and more people are making it clear where they stand. Joe Rogan endorsed Trump, Nick Bosa made his love for the former President and Republican leader clear and you can now add James Winchester to the list.

Chiefs player James Winchester wears MAGA hat.

Following an overtime victory over the Buccaneers, the Chiefs long snapper wore a Make America Great Again hat on the field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Check out the photo below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

It really does seem like there's been an incredible vibe shift over the past few weeks. Nick Bosa triggered the woke mob by simply popping on a MAGA hat and the move had NBC literally in shambles over editing the video or letting the full footage air.

Imagine being so triggered over a hat. My brain literally can't comprehend being upset by a hat, but that's just the way some people are in 2024.

Clearly, James Winchester (perfect last name for a long snapper) has no problem showing people who he supports between Trump and Kamala.

Wearing a MAGA hat on an NFL field after a game makes it crystal clear who you support. Hate it or love it, at least he has the courage and conviction to not hide his beliefs.

What do you think of Winchester rocking a MAGA hat? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.