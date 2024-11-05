Joe Rogan Endorses Donald Trump With Incredibly Simple Message

Joe Rogan is all in on Donald Trump to become America's next President.

Tuesday is Election Day, and millions of people will go to the polls today to vote for our next leader. Will Donald Trump return to the White House? Will Vice President Kamala Harris win the Oval Office?

Hopefully, it won't take too long to find out. People are excited, amped up and ready for what will likely be a very long night.

Rogan is certainly hoping the former President and JD Vance win.

Joe Rogan endorses Donald Trump.

Rogan recently sat down with Trump for a three hour interview, and he followed that up with an interview with JD Vance.

He released a new interview Monday with Elon Musk, and it came with a bit of a surprise:

A clear and total endorsement of Trump over Kamala Harris to win the election.

"The great and powerful @elonmusk . If it wasn't for him we'd be f*cked. He makes what I think is the most compelling case for Trump you'll hear, and I agree with him every step of the way. For the record, yes, that's an endorsement of Trump. Enjoy the podcast," the podcast star and UFC commentator tweeted Monday night to his 13.3 million followers.

You can check out his endorsement below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Many fans of Trump thought an endorsement might have come when the two sat down for their interview. It didn't. In fact, Rogan repeatedly said he was very open to bringing Kamala Harris onto the show.

That never happened because she, apparently, demanded he meet her at a location of her choosing and would only give him an hour. Obviously, Rogan was never going to accept those terms.

Now, the night before Election Day, Rogan addressed his audience with a clear endorsement of the former President.

Another interesting moment from Monday night was Elon Musk arguing during the interview that in order to save democracy, people have to vote for Trump.

Agree or disagree with his thoughts, it's definitely worth listening to his comments.

What do you think of Joe Rogan finally jumping on the Trump train with a full and clear endorsement? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.