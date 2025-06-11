Sky's Ariel Atkins Defends Angel Reese Against Online Haters: ‘Her Crown Is Heavy’

Chicago Sky guard Ariel Atkins doesn't believe Angel Reese deserves all the criticism she gets.

Speaking to reporters after the Sky's 85-66 loss to the New York Liberty on Tuesday night, Atkins addressed the online hate her teammate receives on a near-daily basis.

"I’m sorry, can I? Can I say something? This is a 23-year-old kid. And the amount of crap that she gets on a day-to-day, she still shows up," Atkins said. "So, whatever questions y’all got about our team, basketball-wise, we appreciate it. But all the other nonsense, like, it’s irrelevant. We’re here to play basketball and do what we do."

It's been a rough year so far for Chicago. The team is 2-6 and has been outscored by 108 points on the season. Of course, the recent loss of Courtney Vandersloot to a season-ending ACL injury won't help things. But Reese, herself, has been struggling mightily on the offensive side of the ball.

Heading into Tuesday's game against the defending champs, Reese was shooting just 30.9%, and she was just 11 of 38 (28.9%) on shots at the rim.

RELATED: Angel Reese Gets Destroyed After Winning 3rd Straight BET Sportswoman Of The Year Award

"We’re having a hard time right now, at the end of the day. This is a 23-year-old kid who handles herself with grace. Her crown is heavy," Atkins continued. "So whatever else, like, y’all want to come at her for the way that she acts, she has to build the wall. She has to have the wall. Because if she doesn’t, people will break her down. Not only just because of the way she looks, but it’s because of the way she carries herself. She doesn’t just walk around and act like, ‘Oh, I’m this, I’m that.’

"No, she knows who she is and we ain’t gonna break her down for that. So whatever other questions y’all got, like, I’m hoping it’s just about basketball, maybe a box score question, but the kids’ crown is heavy. Like, respect that."

Angel Reese Has Brought This All Upon Herself

I mean, we are talking about the same player who once declared, "Hating pays them bills, baby!"

Now, I personally have nothing against Angel. If you read my coverage, I think you'll find I'm much nicer to the Bayou Barbie than most media members are — certainly nicer than other OutKick writers are.

But do you know why — for example — Kamilla Cardoso, Rickea Jackson and Aaliyah Edwards don't get the same scrutiny as Reese does? (Those are all players who were drafted ahead of Angel in 2024, by the way.)

Because they don't constantly talk sh*t on social media, they don't have a podcast and a zillion brand deals (including a whole Reebok clothing line), they don't twerk on camera while rappers smack their asses and then post it on social media for the whole world to gawk at.

And they certainly don't publicly announce that they are just as important to the WNBA as Caitlin Clark while simultaneously struggling with basic lay-ups.

Because something tells me all this "hate" would bother her a lot less if she were putting up numbers and winnings games. But you can't have it both ways.

Look, Angel is a grown woman. She can do whatever she wants. I'm certainly not trying to stop her — it's great content. But one cannot constantly beg for attention and then complain when she gets that attention.

Her crown might be heavy. But she's the one who chose to carry it.