Angel Reese Gets Destroyed After Winning 3rd Straight BET Sportswoman Of The Year Award

What a moment in sports history — WNBA legend Angel Reese has officially done something only Serena Williams accomplished during her illustrious career.

Reese, who invented the "mebound" in basketball (it's where you continuously miss layups to pad your rebound stats), has been named the BET Sportswoman of the Year for the third straight year. Serena is the only other black woman to achieve such success.

Yes, this is real. No, this isn't a Babylon Bee headline. BET even made the announcement on its site on Tuesday. Reese, BET noted, is "continuing her streak of wins both on and off the court" with this award.

Huh? Wins on the court? What were those exactly?

Reese's team, the Chicago Sky, finished 13-27 in 2024. The power forward who literally shoots layups 85% of the time shot 39% from the field and averaged 13.6 ppg.

Let's watch Angel do work under the basket where she's perfected the ‘mebound’:

Off the court, Angel stepped up for her WNBA community by cooking up alleged racism charges — that were never substantiated — against some mysterious man who, she says, harassed the Chicago Sky and allegedly called players "ghetto bitches."

Angel did the unthinkable and beat the following women:

Coco Gauff

Dawn Staley

Juju Watkins

Sha'Carri Richardson

Simone Biles (!!!!)

