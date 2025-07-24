Charley Hull Recalls What She Can About Scary Collapse At Major Championship: 'Where The Fu-k Am I?'

Hull had no idea where she was when she came to at the Evian.

Charley Hull was forced to withdraw from the Evian Championship two weeks ago after collapsing twice in the middle of her round and being taken away on a stretcher. Ahead of her return to the links at this week's Women's Scottish Open, Hull shared details, at least the one she remembers, of what exactly took place during what sounds like a scary situation at the Evian.

The 29-year-old had been dealing with a virus in France in the days leading up to the opening round, and it was on that Thursday when dizziness became a factor.

"I played the Pro-Am and I soldiered through the Pro-Am, because I didn't want to let my Pro-Am team down. But I felt really rough, and all my bones was aching still, and then I woke up the next morning on Thursday and I woke up in the morning and I felt really dizzy, cold sweats, had no energy," Hull said.

Hull began her first round on the back nine, and it was on the fourth hole when things went dark for her, literally.

"Walked to the next tee, called the medics, and then before I hit my tee shot, my eyesight went again, my hearing went, and then my knees gave away and I, like, collapsed and fainted," Hull recalled after feeling faint on the previous hole.

"Walked off the tee box, 20 yards off, I don't even remember anything. My caddie said my eyes rolled to the back of my head and I was out for over a minute. And the security guard and the medic caught me just before I was about to hit my head on a concrete slab. So I was out for a minute.

Like, when I woke up from fainting, I felt, like, I came out of a really nice deep sleep. Like, I felt really nice. I was like, oh, this feels good. I'm, like, that's not my bedroom. I see birds above me and about 15 people around me and I was like, ‘where the fu-k am I?’"

Battling what was clearly a nasty virus while trying to compete at a major championship and then waking up not having any idea where you are sounds like a terrible day at the office.

Nevertheless, Hull is back to business in Scotland this week and began the tournament with a one-under round of 71. She'll get another shot at major championship glory at next week's Women's British Open. She finished solo second in the major in 2023.