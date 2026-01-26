Winter Storm Sides With Alabama: Weather Extends Charles Bediako’s TRO By 10 Days In Fight Against NCAA

Bad weather delayed an NCAA eligibility hearing, giving Alabama’s Charles Bediako at least ten more days to play in the SEC, again.

Well, the winter weather that has affected millions of people across the country is now the cause for Alabama's Charles Bediako being granted an additional ten days on his TRO against the NCAA.

After filing a lawsuit pertaining to his eligibility last week in a Tuscaloosa court, Bediako was granted a 10-day temporary restraining order in the case, which allowed him to play against Tennessee this past weekend, scoring 13 points in the loss.

The order was for only 10 days because a hearing had been set for Tuesday morning regarding the matter, where a preliminary injunction was going to be argued for by lawyers for Bediako.

Now, thanks to mother-nature coating the southeast in ice and snow, Tuscaloosa Judge Jim Roberts found ‘good cause’ for the TRO to be extended, allowing Bediako to play against Missouri, and potentially Florida this week.

"The matter came before the Court for a virtual status conference on request of the parties due to Taylor Askew, attorney for the Defendant NCAA, located in Tennessee, being unable to attend the hearing set tomorrow morning because of the weather issues affecting the area in which he resides," Judge Jim Roberts wrote in the extension.

"After hearing arguments of counsel and upon agreement of Defendant NCAA that there exists good cause to extend the Temporary Restraining Order based on counsel's unavailability for the hearing set tomorrow, the Court fins that good cause does exist, and the Temporary Restraining Order is hereby extended for ten days from the date of its natural expiration without objection."

Also, there are still details to work out on when the next hearing will be regarding this case, but you could expect that to happen some time next week.

And, it doesn't look like the Alabama judge plans on recusing himself from the case, even though he is reportedly a donor for Crimson Tide' athletics.

Now, the only thing that matters for Alabama and Charles Bediako is that Nate Oats will have his versatile G-League/College Basketball force under the basket for at least another two SEC games.

Oh, and if he does play against Florida on Sunday, head coach Todd Golden has already pointed out that the Gators will beat Alabama if Bediako is on the court.

"If he plays, we are going to beat them," Golden said recently.

How about that? An ice storm is the latest obstacle in the way of an eligibility case involving the NCAA.