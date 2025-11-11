ESPN Fumbles: CFP Chair Mack Rhoades Not Asked About Incident At Baylor Involving Player, Assistant Coach

Despite a non-denial, HR investigation and comment, ESPN avoided addressing the allegations against Baylor’s athletic director during its CFP coverage.

Last weekend, OutKick reported that Baylor AD and CFP Chair Mack Rhoades was involved in a sideline incident with tight end Michael Trigg, followed by a postgame verbal and physical altercation with an assistant coach that led to an investigation and multiple HR complaints.

On Tuesday night, ESPN hosted the CFP rankings release, and did not ask the chairman about the incident that occurred on Sept. 20, which should not come as a surprise given that the CFP has a massive contract with the network.

LIkewise, Mack Rhoades himself did not voluntarily discuss the incident during his appearance on the CFP rankings show.

CFP Rankings: Ohio State Still On Top, ACC Could Have A Problem, Separation Saturday Awaits

Following the release was a teleconference with reporters, and the subject was also not addressed. OutKick was not called on, but would have asked Rhoades to address the allegations.

Allegations Against Mack Rhoades Led To Investigation

On Sept. 20, as Baylor prepared to face Arizona State in a Big 12 matchup, tight end Michael Trigg was set to take the field for the opening series. As part of his uniform that day, Trigg wore a long-sleeved yellow shirt to cover a shoulder brace.

According to multiple sources, athletic director Mack Rhoades went up to Trigg as the ball was being kicked off to start the game, made contact and asked him 'What the f-ck are you wearing that yellow shirt for?'

Immediately following the game, as the players were making their way around the field to thank fans, along with convening for the school song, Rhoades was allegedly standing behind Trigg and other coaches. This is when the situation took another turn, with an assistant coach being involved.

Multiple sources told OutKick that as Trigg went to see his family and an assistant coach was visiting on his own, Rhoades approached from behind and grabbed the assistant’s arm, then his shoulder and neck area.

Rhoades then proceeded to verbally accost the assistant coach, which was witnessed by multiple Baylor staff members within the athletic department, along with family members of the assistant.

There is video footage of the incident that university officials have seen, and it should be noted that FOX Sports televised the game between Arizona State and Baylor.

Investigation Was Launched Regarding Mack Rhoades Incident

OutKick obtained HR complaints filed in response to the incident, which are filed anonymously to protect their identities that did shed light on the incident in question regarding the student athlete.

According to multiple sources, an investigation into the incident was launched, where football staff members and athletic department staffers present during both instances were questioned regarding the incident.

When asked on Monday about the incident, and whether it would have any type of impact on his players, Baylor coach Dave Aranda said it was something he couldn't discuss.

"No, you know, that’s an HR deal, that’s above my pay grade," Aranda said. "The team is in a good spot, energy-wise, in a good spot, focus-wise. It’s going to take our best to put up a fight."

Baylor has not denied our reporting on this story and the incidents that occurred on September 20. In an email to Baylor, Outkick laid out all the details of the incident in question for them to respond to.

"More than a month ago, Baylor University received reports of an incident involving Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Mack Rhoades," the statement to OutKick read. "These reports were thoroughly reviewed and investigated in accordance with University policies, appropriate actions were taken, and the matter is now closed. Mr. Rhoades has expressed regret over his emotions and recognizes his conduct at that moment was not reflective of our Christian mission and values."

"Mr. Rhoades is an important part of our Baylor Family, and we look forward to his continued leadership of our Athletics Department. We remain committed to ensuring a respectful and accountable environment for all of our student-athletes, coaches, and staff."

There were multiple witnesses to the second incident in question, as staff members of the AD recognized that this was playing out in a public setting, and the optics of this would not be good.

There were upwards of eight people who witnessed the alleged incident involving the athletic director and the assistant coach, along with stadium cameras.

Now, we wait to see when Rhoades will address the incidents in question. Maybe that's next week during the CFP teleconference, or he's forced to once the regular season ends.