Baylor Coach Dave Aranda Discusses AD Mack Rhoades' Reported Incidents, Says It's "Above My Paygrade"

Baylor head coach Dave Aranda said Michael Trigg was doing good, and that the HR incident involving CFP chair was above his paygrade

This past weekend, OutKick reported that Baylor AD and CFP Chair Mack Rhoades was involved in a sideline incident with tight end Michael Trigg, followed by a postgame verbal and physical altercation with an assistant coach that led to an investigation, and multiple HR complaints.

On September 20th, as Baylor was preparing to play Arizona State in a Big 12 conference game, tight end Michael Trigg was preparing to take the field for the opening series against the Sun Devils. As part of the uniform that day, Trigg was wearing a long-sleeved yellow shirt that was being used to cover a brace he was wearing on his shoulder.

According to multiple sources, athletic director Mack Rhoades went up to Trigg as the ball was being kicked off to start the game, and making contact and asking him ‘What the f-ck are you wearing that yellow shirt for?'.

This incident in question sparked a rebuttal from coaches who were present along the sidelines, as the athletic director should not have been the one to have verbal, or any type of physical, contact with a player.

On Monday, Baylor head coach Dave Aranda was asked whether an athletic director should have that type of presence on the field before a game, especially one that was technically already starting.

"I just think all of those questions. I understand the interest in them," Aranda said. "Our focus is just trying to play a game. It’s a huge game for us, a game we need to win…All of these things as they play out will play out however they play out. We have to win this game."

It's obvious that Aranda could not speak on the incidents in question, while also trying to keep the focus on his football team, as they head into an important game this weekend.

Baylor's Dave Aranda Says HR Situation "Above My Paygrade"

It was also the postgame incident that caught the attention of athletic and university staff members.

Immediately following the game, as the players were making their way around the field to thank fans, along with convening for the school song, Mack Rhoades was allegedly standing behind Trigg and other coaches. This is when the situation took another turn, with an assistant coach being involved.

Multiple witnesses tell OutKick that while Trigg went to be with his family, an assistant coach was visiting with his family, when AD Mack Rhoades allegedly came up from behind and grabbed the assistant's arm and, subsequently, his shoulder and neck area.

According to sources, Rhoades then allegedly proceeded to verbally accost the assistant coach, which was witnessed by multiple Baylor staff members within the athletic department, along with family members.

When asked on Monday about the incident, and whether it would have any type of impact on his players, Baylor coach Dave Aranda mentioned that this was something he could not discuss.

"No, you know, that’s an HR deal, that’s above my pay grade," Aranda mentioned. "The team is in a good spot, energy wise, in a good spot, focus wise. It’s going to take our best to put up a fight."

There were upwards of eight people who witnessed the alleged incident involving the Athletic Director and the assistant coach, along with stadium cameras. Also, there is potentially television cameras from FOX Sports that could have picked up on the alleged incident that occurred right as the game was being started.

When asked how Michael Trigg was doing, Dave Aranda pointed out that he was doing good off the field, while praising his growth as a player.

"He's good. He had a smile on his face. This is gonna be a big game for him, all the man-coverage. Off the field, doing good. Proud of his development."

Baylor has not denied our reporting on this story and the incidents that occurred on September 20th. In an email to Baylor, Outkick laid out all the details of the incident in question for them to respond to.

In their statement, they do not deny any of the allegations levied against Mack Rhoades in the incident OutKick has reported, mentioning "appropriate actions were taken" and that Mack Rhoades expressed "regret over his emotions and recognizes his conduct at that moment was not reflective of our Christian mission and values."

As for what the punishment was for Rhoades, the school would not comment any further regarding the incident.

We will hear from athletic director Mack Rhoades on Tuesday evening, as he speaks with ESPN as part of their college football playoff rankings, followed by a teleconference with reporters to discuss the rankings.