CeeDee Lamb Is Not Taking Troy Aikman's ‘Constructive Criticism’ Personally

Following the Dallas Cowboys' blowout loss to the Detroit Lions, Troy Aikman had some harsh criticism of the team's receiving corps. But CeeDee Lamb isn't letting it get to him.

Dallas was thumped, 47-9, at home in the Week 6 match-up. Across the board, the Cowboys played badly. But Aikman singled out Lamb and the receivers.

"I think they run terrible routes," the three-time Super Bowl champion said on Dallas' 96.7 The Ticket on Thursday. "And I've thought that beyond this year. I think CeeDee has got to improve in his route running. As a quarterback, if you're not certain where guys are going to be consistently, it's hard to play the position. That's what I see.

"I see guys lazy coming off the line of scrimmage. Sometimes they run, usually if they do, it's because they're anticipating they're going to get the football on that play, but if they're not, they don't. And it all ties together. I'm not impressed with that part of it."

Lamb, who is averaging 77.8 receiving yards per game, addressed Aikman's comments this weekend. During a conversation with Jason Garrett on NBC, the All-Pro wide receiver said he didn't take "constructive criticism" from the Hall of Fame quarterback personally.

"Me as a leader, I obviously take it in," Lamb said. "You gotta work. I use it as a building block. If you say those out routes are lazy, things of that sort, let’s go out here every week. And I’m gonna show you that my routes… You know? Personally, I take that as constructive criticism. You can’t really take everything personal in this realm of work that we do.

"Especially things that we can control. So if we can control it, let’s go out here, work at it, and continue to get better. For me, I’ll go work, I’m a hard worker. So anything that you say that I’m not doing, I’m gonna show you that I am doing."

Fresh off a bye week, Lamb and the Cowboys will take on the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara on Sunday Night Football.