Mike McCarthy Takes Issue With Troy Aikman's Harsh Criticism Of Cowboys' Receivers

Last week, Troy Aikman had strong words for the "lazy" Dallas Cowboys receivers who run "terrible routes." But Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy didn't appreciate those comments.

After the Cowboys' 47-9 home loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 6, Aikman blasted the receiving corps during an interview on Dallas' 96.7 The Ticket .

"I think they run terrible routes," the three-time Super Bowl champion said. "And I've thought that beyond this year. I think CeeDee has got to improve in his route running. As a quarterback, if you're not certain where guys are going to be consistently, it's hard to play the position. That's what I see.

"I see guys lazy coming off the line of scrimmage. Sometimes they run, usually if they do, it's because they're anticipating they're going to get the football on that play, but if they're not, they don't. And it all ties together. I'm not impressed with that part of it."

On Monday, McCarthy pushed back against Aikman's comments.

"They don't carry any weight with me, because I watch all the tape, I get to go to the meetings, I'm at practice, I'm part of the games. So I have a clear understanding of what and where," he told reporters. "Troy's statement in particular, I don't agree with the word selection. There is definitely need for improvement in every position, not just one position that he commented on."

McCarthy has a point. There's certainly plenty of blame to go around.

The Cowboys started the season 3-3 — with all three losses coming at home. The defense has given up 44 or more points in two of the losses and has dealt with a number of injuries, especially in the front seven. Quarterback Dak Prescott has six interceptions through six games. And the running game has contributed an NFL-worst 77.2 rushing yards per game.

But maybe Aikman's radio spot wasn't long enough to mention all that.