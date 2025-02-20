Carson Beck, Girlfriend Hanna Cavinder Reportedly Have Cars Stolen Overnight In South Florida

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck received a not-so-subtle reminder that he no longer lives in Athens, Georgia after waking up to find that his two cars had been stolen overnight in South Florida.

According to Andy Slater, Beck had his Lamborghini and Mercedes stolen while his girlfriend, Hanna Cavinder, also had her SUV stolen, which has since been found.

Beck recently transferred to Miami from Georgia, where he was the Bulldogs' starting quarterback the last two seasons. With Cam Ward taking his talents to the NFL, Miami was in search of a starting signal caller and landed Beck, and it also didn't hurt that his girlfriend plays for the women's basketball team alongside twin sister, Haley.

The Cavinder twins began their college careers at Fresno State, where they spent three seasons. Haley had committed to TCU, but opted to return to Miami to suit up with her sister for another season in Coral Gables.

As things stand at the moment, there is no further information about the couple's stolen vehicles.

While we've seen a number of high-profile professional athletes have their homes burglarized over the past handful of months, Beck and Cavinder reportedly having their cars stolen on the same night is a new one.