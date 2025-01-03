Carson Beck Studied Photos Of The Cavinder Twins Before Dating One Of Them (Hard To Tell Which)

Plenty of fellas have spent hours studying photos of NIL superstars Haley and Hana Cavinder, but only one had a pretty good excuse for doing so: Georgia Bulldogs QB Carson Beck, who happens to be dating Hanna…

…No, wait… It might be Haley…

…Hang on, no, yeah, it is Hanna… I think…

The Ladies Cavinder — who both play college hoops at the University of Miami — were doing what the kids call a "Get Ready With Me," which is simply when someone gets ready for the day and fields some questions.

One of the questions they answered was what annoys them.

As is often the case for twins, the Cavinders hate when people mix them up (although, I'd argue that that's something you should just grow to accept as an unfortunate reality, but whatevs).

"Well, Carson told me he was studying before he ever came [to meet you]," Haley said, per The New York Post. "He was studying pictures with his mom.

"Sorry to blast that, Carson."

Whoa, whoa, whoa… was this dude doing Cavinder Twin flashcards with his mom like you do when you're in second grade and trying to learn how to do multiplication?

Well, whatever he did, it paid off because the gals said that Beck has yet to mix them up, which is impressive since you have a 50/50 chance of that happening just about every time you try to talk to one of them.

The same can't be said for Haley's boyfriend, Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson.

"I got up to his place and we’re hanging out, we’re watching a movie and Jake was very, like a gentleman, obviously our first time ever meeting … and he looks over me and says ‘Hanna,’ I kind of got uncomfortable and I just ignored it," Haley said.

Jake, bro: get together with your mom and get some flash cards going.

It will pay off.