American MLS Player Scores Game Winner Before Calling Out Canadian Fans Who Booed U.S. National Anthem

Canadian sports fans kept their new trend going by booing ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ in Vancouver prior to the MLS matchup between the Los Angeles Galaxy and the Vancouver Whitecaps on Sunday night.

Boos have rung throughout multiple stadiums in Canada since President Donald Trump returned to the Oval Office and his decision to place tariffs on Canadian goods while also teasing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau about the country becoming the 51st U.S. state.

Fans have booed the U.S. national anthem ahead of NBA and NHL games in recent weeks and booed during the playing of ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ ahead of this weekend's WWE Elimination Chamber in Toronto.

While the boo birds showed up ahead of the MLS match in Vancouver, American Brian White got the last laugh.

White, who plays for Vancouver, scored the game-winning goal in the 87th minute to give the Whitecaps a 2-1 victory. Understandably in a great mood after his performance, he was sure to take a dig at the Canadian fans who elected to boo his country's anthem prior to the start of the match.

"I would like to say thank you to the fans that cheered and clapped the anthem at the end and showed respect for the flag," he told reporters after the game."Obviously, there’s issues. It’s not my business, and I’ll leave it at that."

It certainly feels like the booing of the U.S. anthem is going to continue until further notice, and with the NHL playoffs fast approaching, it will likely continue to pick up steam within the media.

It has been over 30 years since a Canada-based NHL team won the Stanley Cup, however, so the booing won't last too long.