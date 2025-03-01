Canadian Pettiness Reaches New Low; Fans Boo American National Anthem At WWE Elimination Chamber

If you thought Canadians had moved on from booing "The Star Bangled Banner" at sporting events, you are unfortunately wrong.

For the first time in 23 years , the WWE is returning to Soctiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada. It is one of the stops on John Cena’s retirement tour. It should be a night of celebration for wrestling fans everywhere, right?

Well, it is, but it started off in ugly fashion.

As Elizabeth Irving was singing "The Star Spangled" banner, she was serenaded with thunderous boos. They weren’t really booing Irving, they were booing the song.

Apparently, our neighbors up north didn’t get enough booing in during the Four Nations Faceoff, in which they did the same thing on multiple occasions.

I thought doing it during the hockey game was petty, but this is even worse.

Canada is simply upset that Donald Trump has held Justin Trudeau accountable for not doing his part to ensure that drug traffickers don’t get through our northern border. He threatened tariffs on Canada, but then waited thirty days to actually enforce them.

In reality, Canada and its out-of-touch citizens have absolutely nothing to complain about. They just couldn’t handle that an adult in the political sphere demanded that they actually needed to be good to their neighbors. By the way, these "neighbors" they are disrespecting provide them the military security they need to exist.

It’s time for those syrup-stuffed canucks to grow the heck up. I’m sick of this, and so is everyone else in America.