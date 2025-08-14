Cam Ward, Young And Naive, Shares Wild Opinions About The Tennessee Titans Offense

Ward also predicts Tennessee offense can be top-10 despite team finishing with worst record last season

You know that old adage about not letting your mouth write checks your body can't cash? Cam Ward went to his verbal checkbook on Wednesday and wrote an enormous bank draft that is either going to make him look like a prophet or show him to be short on profits.

The Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback, who a couple of weeks ago was so unimpressed with his offense he called it "mid," went on a heater about his team during this press conference.

Cam Ward's Grand View Of Titans

In the span of about 11 minutes, the player selected No. 1 overall in the April draft made some pretty wild comments:

He called his mostly anonymous wide receiver corps "top-5."

He called second-year head coach Brian Callahan "one of the best coaches out there."

And he said the Titans offense has a chance to be top-10 in 2025.

And then the nice men in white lab coats piled Cam Ward in the back of their transport vehicle and took him to the reality farm.

Ward: We Have Ability To Be Top-10

No, seriously, Ward came to his meeting with reporters armed with bravado and perhaps an agenda. He crossed his arms and talked about the grand possibilities of a team that finished tied for the worst record in the NFL last season.

"I think we honestly have the ability to be a top-10 offense," Ward said after a joint practice with the Atlanta Falcons. "It's on every guy in that huddle, including myself, bringing that right mindset every day."

The Titans were 27th in points scored last season. They were 26th in total yards. And the passing game averaged an abysmal 195.1 yards per game.

Ward nonetheless said Tennessee's offensive players have to have "the mindset we can be the best offense in the NFL."

Lone Star WR Is Calvin Ridley

Listening to Ward, he thinks the Titans are loaded on offense.

"The running back corps, and especially the receiver corps," he said confidently, "I think I honestly have a top-5 receiver corps in the NFL, including the young guys who are able to make plays."

The Titans have a legitimate star in Calvin Ridley. He's a problem. Veteran Tyler Lockett was good a few years ago when he authored four consecutive 1,000-yard seasons but he's not been that guy the past couple of years.

And everyone else is like 2025 draftees Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Dike – they're trying to convince people, maybe even themselves, that they're legitimate NFL players.

"I think I like them all to believe it, the whole receiving corps," Ward said. "I love speaking out to existence. I tell those guys that they are the best. And it really just comes down to us being on our Ps and Qs."

Cam Ward: Offensive Line Is Strong

Got it.

Ward loves his team's "physicality" and believes that will be the team's personality for years to come. He especially loves the toughness of the offensive line.

"The O-Line, I don't have to worry about them," Ward said. "They bring the energy everyday … I'm excited to be behind those guys.

"Those guys up front are going to be the reason we win a lot of games."

Ward was the No. 1 overall selection. There was really no other direction that was going to go after OutKick called it more than a month before the draft.

The last two quarterbacks who were selected No. 1 overall – Caleb Williams and Bryce Young – couldn't rescue their coaching staff from getting fired.

Brian Callahan Has His QB's Endorsement

But Ward isn't worried about any of that and probably doesn't believe that is possible in Tennessee, where Callahan led the Titans' charge to a 3-14 record last year.

"He's one of the best coaches out there," Ward said. "And I want to be a reason why at the end of the season he can be one of the top-five head coaches."

For the record, Cam Ward has all the makings of a very good NFL quarterback and hasalready shared his personal plan for being great. He does things on the field that remind of accomplished NFL star quarterbacks such as … Patrick Mahomes.

But he's not there yet. Not close.

So, in the meantime, he's just young and naive.