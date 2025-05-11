Cam Ward Shares Details On How He Plans To Become 'One Of The Great Ones'

It's no secret that in order to make any sort of name for yourself in the NFL, you have to ooze confidence, and Tennessee Titans rookie Cam Ward certainly checks that box. Ward, like every other first-overall pick in NFL Draft history, will immediately have huge shoes to fill, and the former Miami star isn't shying away from that pressure.

Ward has his sights set on becoming an all-time great, and he doesn't care who knows it.

After showing off his strong arm during Titans' minicamp practice over the weekend alongside his fellow rookies, Ward shared some insight about his mindset as his professional career gets underway.

"I’m about business. I really want to be a pro. I want to be one of the great ones. And I just want to be a good teammate at the end of the day, I want to win a lot of football games in my career," Ward explained.

Part of his being "about business" mindset includes being a team player, and not just with his teammates on the field, but everyone in the Titans' building.

"Learning the custodians’ names, the cafeteria, we’ve got a great building," Ward continued.

Only time will tell if Ward will become one of the great quarterbacks in NFL history, but there is no denying that he's entering his rookie campaign with a proper outlook on things to come.

While Ward is already the presumed QB1 in Nashville, Will Levis will try to spoil that party, and when asked about the quarterback competitions ahead, Ward yet again delivered a mature answer.

"I always compete in everything I do with myself, other quarterbacks, receivers," Ward said. "Anything we're doing, we compete. So, it really don't bother me. At the end of the day, it's a job. So, that's how you got to approach it."

The Titans will be looking to not only return to the NFL playoffs for the first time since the 2021 campaign this season, but also win more than seven games for the first time in three seasons as well.