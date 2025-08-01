Cam Skattebo’s Madden Rating Compared To Cam Ward’s Sparks Gamer Outrage

For some reason, Madden NFL ratings are a lightning rod discussion topic among fans.

Personally, I don’t get all the fuss. I never grew up playing video games (maybe because I was homeschooled), but Madden was the lone exception when I’d hang out with friends. As such, I know that ratings affect how well players can perform in the game, but does it really matter if you’re a superior gamer?

Anyway, New York Giants rookie running back Cam Skattebo - a fourth-round selection - got a rating of 73 before even playing a single NFL snap. Seems fair: nothing crazy, but solid enough to recognize his dominance for Arizona State in college.

But here’s the part that’s really, really weird. Cam Ward - selected number one overall by the Tennessee Titans - has a lower, yes, lower, rating than Skattebo.

Granted, it’s not a huge difference. But even as a non-gamer who barely dabbled in Madden a decade ago, I’m sitting here thinking this is complete nonsense.

Skattebo - while phenomenal in college - is not on Ward’s level. As a Miami Hurricane (a school now infamous for team slumber parties ), Ward led his team to multiple comeback wins, dazzled with his playmaking ability, and did it all while playing a harder position than Skattebo. Plus, going No. 1 overall in the NFL draft should make you a much more valued player in Madden than a 4th-round running back.

(Furthermore, Skattebo got a higher rating than Giants teammate and first-rounder Jackson Dart . What’s with that?).

The gaming community was justifiably confused over Skattebo’s ranking compared to other players better than him.

The good news is that the start of the NFL season is just over a month away, so we'll soon see if these ratings were justified or completely nonsense.

Can it be opening night already?