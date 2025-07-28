Madden NFL 2025 Releases 99 Overall Club And There's One Glaring Omission

If there's one video game franchise that understands marketing, it's Madden NFL. They've gotten very good at not only making their game release a national event, but by using their annual ratings release as a way to drive conversation. And the best way to capitalize on that is to drag it out.

So, on Monday, Madden NFL 2025 released its first batch of ratings. It named the seven players in the league who are in the "99 Club." Essentially, the players who received the highest-possible rating in the game. Those players are quarterbacks Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson, running back Saquon Barkley, wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson, offensive tackle Lane Johnson and defensive end Myles Garrett.

Keen observers will note there is one glaring omission: two-time MVP and three-time Super Bowl Champion Patrick Mahomes.

Now ESPN has a week's worth of debate ahead of it! Seriously, the Madden ratings release is genius. There are practically no sports going on right now, so what better way to enter the conversation than to put out meaningless ratings for NFL players, the league that generates more interest among sports fans than any other? The game got the memo, and they're releasing ratings, little-by-little, over the course of this entire week.

I poked fun at ESPN, but here I am writing about it, too, so who is the joke really on? All of us, it turns out, and EA Sports is laughing all the way to the bank. And just so you don't think I'm making this up, here's a segment from ESPN's First Take today.

See what I mean? Genius.

Anyway, let's argue about whether Patrick Mahomes belongs among the "99 Club" – an arbitrary grade given out by some video game programmer who probably hasn't seen sunlight in the past six months.

Actually, let's not. I'm not going to play their little game. Well, at least not more than I already have. Actually, to be honest, I might play their little game (literally) if I get bored enough.