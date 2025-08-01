The Miami Hurricanes Had A Slumber Party, Internet Justifiably Roasts Them

Summer can be such a magical time as a kid.

Staying out late, riding bikes, playing catch in the backyard, and, of course, sleepovers with all your best friends.

What's better than having your bros over at your place so you can stay up all night playing video games and then waking up to your mom making you all breakfast the following morning?

The Miami Hurricanes decided to start fall camp off on a nostalgic note by recreating summers past with one giant, team-wide slumber party.

Honestly, that is just adorable.

Look at them all packed in there together in their practice facility! If I didn't know any better, I'd say they were sleeping ass cheek-to-cheek.

Truly an unforgettable team bonding experience.

Of course, the internet was ablaze with jokes at the expense of the Canes, and who could blame them?

I understand the sentiment coming from the Miami players and coaches: spend as much time together as possible to build team chemistry.

If it worked in Remember the Titans, it could work for anyone.

But this is Power 4 college football, and if you give your rival fan bases an inch, they're going to run a mile.

And run a mile they did!

Here are just a few of my favorite roast submissions that, being a rival fan myself, tickled me so.

This next one requires you to do a Google image search to see what Adarius Hayes and Carson Beck look like, but I promise if you are familiar with their appearances, this meme might be your personal favorite (it's certainly mine).

Fall camp is barely 72 hours old for most college teams, and fan bases on social media are already in mid-season trolling form.

Much like an intra-squad scrimmage, these fan bases are tired of hitting each other and are champing at the bit to go after someone that isn't on their own team.

Honestly, this is even more proof that the college football season can't get here soon enough.

Nothing gets me more fired up than a little social media trash talk session.

Spot the ball, let's get this season started.

And someone please Venmo those poor Miami players some money for a hotel.