Cam Skattebo Shows Off Messed Up Shoulder That Will Make You Grab A Barf Bag

I'm sure it doesn't need to be said anymore than it already has been, but you can't ever deny that football players are some tough SOB's.

The amount of pain the average NFL player has to play through on a nearly weekly basis would send an everyday pencil pusher at a 9-to-5 desk job to the morgue if he had to work through something similar.

Even when players are sidelined with season-ending injuries, the rehab that they have to go through just to get back to where they were before the bone break or ligament tear is excruciating and tedious.

New York Giants rookie running back, Cam Skattebo, is one such player, and although it was his ankle that ended up shelving him for the year, his shoulder might be even more messed up.

The video I am about to show you is downright vomit-inducing, so if you have a weak stomach or are freaked out by weird body anomalies, you may want to click off now.

Oh dear God, that's horrifying!

He can even do tricks like scratch his chin with it!

We live in a world where AI has taken over the internet, so much so to the point where I can't tell what's real or not, but apparently this video from Skattebo's live stream is very much real.

The best part is that people in the comments section posted photos of other players who have had messed up shoulder joints in the past, just like Skattebo.

That's downright horrifying, if you ask me.

Others decided to have a little fun at Cam's expense, as many on the internet are wont to do.

Either way, it doesn't seem to be bothering Skattebo, who is taking his alien AC joint powers in stride.

From a meathead like this kid, I would expect nothing less.