California Appears Poised To Make Daily Fantasy Sports Illegal

It's a day that ends in "Y" so that means the California government has to make new regulations to make life more miserable for taxpayers. According to a report from KCRA, state Attorney General Rob Bonta is expected to make daily fantasy sports illegal.

Sports gambling is already illegal in California, but operators continue to offer daily fantasy sports contests to players, because the courts have ruled fantasy sports "a game of skill". However, that appears poised to be ending in California.

It's interesting that sports betting is the one thing in California that has been deemed too destructive to legalize. Of course, if people want to live on the streets, steal from stores, shoot up drugs, enter the country illegally, or have men compete in women's sports, all of that is fine. But sports betting is where the state draws the line.

OutKick reached out to the Attorney General's office but did not hear back.

Daily fantasy sports have always operated differently than sports betting. Many states that don't allow gambling do allow fantasy sports.

It's unclear why California, after 10 years of allowing daily fantasy sports, suddenly plans to take that away from citizens. As mentioned, the AG's office hasn't made any public statements about why they are considering this decision.

It's tough from a timing standpoint, too, with the NFL season under three months away. The NFL represents the largest share of daily fantasy sports play, just as it represents the largest share of public interest in sports betting.

But it looks like that's coming to an end in the coming days.