San Francisco "Stunningly" Named The Worst Run City In America

What a huge surprise: the city of San Francisco is an unmitigated train wreck.

The City by the Bay, once one of the crown jewels of American metropolitan areas, with unlimited natural beauty, unique architecture and culture, has become a national laughingstock. The inevitable result of decades of extreme, incompetent leadership has been rampant crime, a dramatic issue with homelessness, open drug use, and deteriorating quality of life.

And now a new report from a financial services company has confirmed that San Francisco isn't just among the worst run cities in the country, it's the worst.

WalletHub reported this week that in its new measurement of the "effectiveness of local leadership" by "determining a city's operating efficiency." Sure enough, San Francisco came in 148th out of the 148 cities that WalletHub measured.

"We can learn how well city officials manage and spend public funds by comparing the quality of the services residents receive against the city’s total budget," Financial Writer Adam McCann wrote in an explanation of the company's study.

San Francisco Demonstrates Disasters Of Progressive Politics

The WalletHub rankings were determined based on an overall "Quality of Services" score determined by 36 metrics, broken down into six separate categories. Those categories included: financial stability, education, health, safety, economy, infrastructure and pollution. The six metrics were then compared to the city's budget on a per capita basis.

Sure enough, in virtually every measure of quality of life, services, and health, San Francisco was ranked at the very bottom. Who could possibly be to blame for turning one of the highest-income areas of the country into an open-air dump? Whoever could it be?

It's obvious that San Francisco's decline can be traced directly to decades of far-left, progressive leadership. Politicians implementing soft-on-crime policies, supporting drug use, and enacting delusional "harm reduction" ideology.

As if there were any doubt, Detroit, Oakland, New York City, Philadelphia and Baltimore were the next worst-run cities. What do they all have in common, hmm, whatever could it be?

Decades of progressive politics have ruined once-great American cities. The modern Democrat Party, which has grown increasingly far-left, has been an abject disaster for the health, well-being and quality of life in major urban areas. What's even more infuriating is that despite their measurable failure, Democrats refuse to admit their ideas are bad. And they are extremely bad.

Their ideology does not work. It's been tried, it's failed everywhere it's been tried, and instead of learning lessons, they double and triple down.

Meanwhile, WalletHub's best run city? Provo, Utah. What a huge surprise.