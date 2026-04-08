Caitlyn Jenner Sounds Off On Tiger Woods: He Needs 'Seriously Humbling' Wake-Up Call

Caitlyn Jenner wants Tiger Woods to get his act together after the golf legend’s latest DUI arrest, where Woods appeared impaired and reportedly reached out to President Donald Trump following the incident.

Appearing on Tomi Lahren Is Fearless, the Olympic gold medalist delivered a blunt reality check. Clean it up or else.

Woods’ greatness on the course is untouchable. Off it, Jenner says it is time for a hard reset.

"He needs to get humble," Jenner said.

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Drawing on a personal tragedy involving prescription medication, Jenner warned Woods may be heading down a dangerous path.

"Prescription medication can be deadly. I learned that the hard way," Jenner said.

Jenner connected that warning directly to Woods.

"I look at Tiger and I saw what happened, and I just think he needs to get humble," Jenner added.

Jenner then laid out the fix.

"Go to a recovery place, recover, clean himself up, and get back to being Tiger. People love a comeback story. And what a comeback that could be," Jenner said.

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Woods has been battered physically for years, from multiple surgeries to a fused back and devastating leg injuries. The result is a dangerous cycle tied to pain management.

Jenner did not mince words.

"He’s had so many health issues over the years, injuries, back pain. It’s a vicious cycle downhill, but you can recover. It just has to be done professionally," Jenner said.

Time is not on Woods’ side. Woods is now eligible for the PGA Tour Champions, but none of that matters if Woods cannot get life in order.

Still, Jenner believes a turnaround is possible.

"I think Tiger’s a good person. He’s a great person. He just has to get his life straightened out and get back to doing what he loves," Jenner said.

Lahren then raised a question many Americans ask.

Would tough love from the legal system do more good than the usual celebrity treatment?

Jenner agreed. "Tough love does work. Sometimes you need that," Jenner said.

The discussion later turned to Trump, whom Woods reportedly contacted after the arrest. Jenner praised the president while recalling a personal moment.

"I think he’s an amazing, kind person. Maybe the world doesn’t always see that," Jenner added.

For Woods, the path back starts with accountability.

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