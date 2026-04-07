Caitlyn Jenner Admits Feeling Like A 'Hypocrite' For Accepting 'Woman Of The Year' Award

Although it seems like a cut-and-dried issue for the majority of American citizens, one debate that won't go away is the idea of males competing in women's sports as long as they "identify" as girls or women. And one of the more interesting voices on that subject is Caitlyn (formerly Bruce) Jenner.

Jenner is uniquely qualified to speak on the subject because Bruce Jenner won a gold medal in men's decathlon at the 1976 Summer Olympics in Montreal, long before Caitlyn was part of the national discourse. But the left-wing activists don't want Jenner contributing to the conversation because Jenner has consistently stated that it's unfair for males to compete in women's sports.

In a wide-ranging interview with OutKick's Tomi Lahren on Tuesday, Jenner admitted that the former athlete now feels like a "hypocrite" because Jenner fights to keep women's sports for females only while previously accepting an award for being "Woman of the Year."

"Here I am fighting the battle to keep biological men out of women's sports because it's not right… And I want to protect women," Jenner said on Tomi Lahren is Fearless. "I started thinking what a hypocrite I am, trying to keep biological men out of women's sports, but I'm a biological man, and they gave me Glamour's Woman of the Year Award."

It's a fascinating revelation from Jenner and a strong moment of self-reflection. It does seem hypocritical for a biological male, which Jenner is, to take the crown of "Woman of the Year" while arguing that other males shouldn't be allowed to steal awards from women. Good on Jenner for recognizing that.

Jenner Says Politics And Activism Shifted Transgender Conversation

Jenner went on to talk about having surgery to become "female" but acknowledged that doesn't change genetics.

"I'm still XY. Biologically, I'm female. Everything's fixed," Jenner said, referring to gender reassignment surgery. "But genetically, I'm still XY. There's nothing I can do about that. And I'm fine with it. I'm just glad that I can wake up in the morning and just be myself… So I have no regrets about what I did."

But Jenner also admitted that transitioning from Bruce to Caitlyn might have hurt the overall transgender "cause" in the United States.

"We went so far to the left on this issue for the last 30 years [and], unfortunately, I don't think I helped it at all," Jenner said. "When I came out in 2015, I brought this issue forward, but I had nothing but good in my heart. I thought this is a very marginalized group of people [and] I've been dealing with this issue since I was a little kid, and maybe I can make a difference. But unfortunately, the left kind of took my issue."

It's somewhat ironic that Jenner was a hero to the left-wing radicals who love gender ideology back in 2015, but Jenner committed the ultimate sin: endorsing right-wing policies on other issues.

See, that's the thing about the American left-wing: they are incapable of having any dissent. Either you're with them 100% on every issue or you're the enemy.