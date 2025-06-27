Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever Land Official Tampon Sponsor

Caitlin Clark and her Indiana Fever teammates now officially have more backup than just black belt-turned-point guard Sophie Cunningham.

On Thursday, the Fever announced a partnership with Sequel, naming the women-founded and led company the Official Tampon Partner of the Indiana Fever.

Not exactly Michelob Ultra sponsoring a trip to the free throw line, is it?

Currently, there’s no truth to the rumor that Sequel opted to link up with the Fever after initial choices from the NBA: Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid and Kawhi Leonard, declined.

Charmin’s ultra soft seems a more likely fit for their services anyway.

The partnership between Sequel and the Fever comes less than two weeks after Cunningham established herself as Indiana’s on-court Caitlin Clark enforcer. Now, Cunningham, along with Fever players and fans, will be on the receiving end of some support.

Free of charge.

Per a Fever press release: "As part of the partnership, Sequel products will be available to both Fever players and fans, with complimentary Spiral Tampons available in the team’s locker room and throughout Gainbridge Fieldhouse restrooms."

Gone are the days of professional sports teams partnering with cigarette and beer brands as sponsors. So too, apparently, are mini basketball and oversized t-shirt giveaways.

Instead, we’ve got tampons.

At Indiana’s Gainbridge Fieldhouse, a hot dog will run you $4. A tub of popcorn, $3. And a soda will set you back $5.

A tampon? Free.

The times, they are a -changin’.

Sequel’s fit with the Fever is a natural one. Or as natural as an Official Tampon Partner of a WNBA can be. Lexie Hull, a Fever guard, is already an ambassador for the tampon brand.

Where do we go from here? I have no idea. My less than half-assed research – a couple of keystrokes in Mr. Google’s direction – tells me Sequel’s partnership with the Fever is the first of its kind. Prior to Thursday, no tampon brand had sponsored a professional sports team.

I’m as surprised as you. I thought for sure one of the San Francisco teams, or even a Seattle-based franchise, would’ve welcomed a partnership with a female care product.

Guess not.

Regardless, I can’t wait for Caitlin Clark to remind us that Republicans buy tampons too.

