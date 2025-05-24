Lexie Hull Rolls Up To Indiana Fever Game In Killer Indy 500 Jacket

It's a big weekend of sports in Indianapolis this weekend. The Indiana Pacers host Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday, while earlier in the day, the 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500 is set to take place.

But on Saturday, it was all about Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever, who played host to the defending WNBA champs, the New York Liberty.

As we all know by now, the outfits worn by WNBA players on their way to games are a big thing, and Fever guard Lexie Hull decided to honor the big sports weekend in Indy by throwing on a slick-looking Indianapolis 500 jacket.

Now that is a jacket.

What's funny is that that particular jacket has been a hot ticket item over at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Just how big? Well, last week, Arrow McLaren driver — and, depending on where you look, current betting favorite — Pato O'Ward — happened to see Associated Press motorsports writer Jenna Fryer wearing one of those exact same jackets and insisted that she take him to the merch tent so he could get one for himself.

Cool of Pato to pay for his jacket, because I feel like they probably would have let him one for free. If he wins on Sunday, then he definitely won't need to pay for Indianapolis 500 merchandise ever again.

Maybe Hull will make the trip over to the Speedway for the race, but she's got to have a ticket already since all the reserved seating sold out earlier this week. However, that means that local broadcast restrictions have been lifted.

The Indy 500 will take place on Sunday with pre-race coverage starting at 10 am ET, with the green flag scheduled to fly at around 12:45 pm ET. You can catch the race and all the pre-race coverage on Fox.