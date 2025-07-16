Caitlin Clark's Brother Rips WNBA Officals After Clark Lashes Out, Threatens Sleazy Ref

Look, let's just call a spade a spade here – it's been a rough month for Caitlin Clark. This ain't how she drew up her second season. It certainly ain't how the WNBA drew it up.

Clark has played sparingly over the past few weeks because of a nagging groin injury. She hurt it again last night. When she has played, she hasn't been very good. And when she's been playing well, she's been getting mugged by the jealous witches on the other team.

Nothing has been going right for the 23-year-old this season. Hell, Angel Reese has been playing solid basketball during this slump, which probably doesn't help things over at Clark HQ. The vibes aren't great right now.

And after last night's win against Connecticut in which she RIPPED a ref a new you-know-what for something he said in the third quarter, they're somehow getting worse:

Caitlin Clark's brother says hello, world!

First off, threatening to call someone's boss because they're being a dick is hilarious. What a move here by Caitlin. Don't know what this schmuck referee said to her, but it can't be great.

That was the most fired-up I've seen Clark in a while. Maybe since Sophie Cunningham had to step in and bash some skulls to defend her last month? Regardless, she was pissed, and we still don't know why.

What we do know, however, is that the whole ‘Refs vs. Caitlin Clark’ storyline has had legs all season. Do they just hate her? Feels like she gets mugged every game by some jealous loser on the opposing team, and nobody says anything. It's why Sophie had to get involved earlier this summer.

Turns out, Clark's brother, Colin, agrees!

"Make no mistake, this is on the reffing," he wrote in a tweet he eventually deleted for reasons unknown. Why post it if you're gonna just delete it? I don't get it. Liberal behavior.

That post came after Clark exited the game limping, again, late in Tuesday's win. She was pretty pissed when the dust settled, which tells me she may be back on the shelf for a bit. We'll see.

Anyway, back to Colin Clark. First off, I had no clue he existed. You learn something new every day.

Secondly … he seems to be a real firecracker on social media when he wants to be.

Most of his Twitter feed is WNBA and NBA content, but he mixes in a couple pro-Palestine, climate change, and Bernie Sanders posts every now and again just to keep you on your toes. I'm gonna go ahead and guess he didn't vote Trump last fall. He probably also feels some sort of white guilt. Just a hunch.

Anyway, he's right on this one. The refs in the WNBA are scumbags and I hope Caitlin's call to the principal's office goes through so that loser gets an HR slip later today.

Free Caitlin Clark!