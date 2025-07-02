Caitlin Clark Has Rapid Reaction To Teammate Thrusting On Her: WATCH
The Indiana Fever won the Commissioner's Cup on Tuesday.
Caitlin Clark had no interest in a teammate thrusting up on her during a locker room celebration.
The Indiana Fever won the Commissioner's Cup with a Tuesday night victory over the Minnesota Lynx. Clark, who is dealing with a groin injury, didn't play a minute and Indiana still took care of business.
That's a sign of a very strong team hitting its stride.
*RELATED: Caitlin Clark Puts Incredible Chugging Skills On Display: WATCH*
Caitlin Clark reacts to teammate thrusting up on her.
Like any other kind of championship or title, you can expect a hell of a celebration afterward, and that's exactly what the Fever did.
The drinks appeared to be flowing, everyone was having fun……but Clark had zero interest in letting a teammate thrust up on her from behind on an Instagram livestream.
"Absolutely not. No thank you," Clark said as she immediately re-positioned herself in front of the camera.
You can watch the unexpected moment unfold below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.
Just for a second, can anyone imagine something like this happening in an NBA or NFL locker room? The answer to that is no, and anyone who says otherwise is kidding themselves.
It's also a good reminder to watch what you're doing on a livestream. Keep it appropriate. Keep it safe. Keep it work-friendly.
Simple and easy, and then you won't have Caitlin Clark going viral for damn near jumping out of the way.
What do you think of the moment? Not a big deal or too far? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.