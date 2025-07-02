Caitlin Clark Has Rapid Reaction To Teammate Thrusting On Her: WATCH

The Indiana Fever won the Commissioner's Cup on Tuesday.

Caitlin Clark had no interest in a teammate thrusting up on her during a locker room celebration.

The Indiana Fever won the Commissioner's Cup with a Tuesday night victory over the Minnesota Lynx. Clark, who is dealing with a groin injury, didn't play a minute and Indiana still took care of business.

That's a sign of a very strong team hitting its stride.

The Indiana Fever won the Commissioner's Cup after beating the Minnesota Lynx. (Photo by David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images)

Caitlin Clark reacts to teammate thrusting up on her.

Like any other kind of championship or title, you can expect a hell of a celebration afterward, and that's exactly what the Fever did.

The drinks appeared to be flowing, everyone was having fun……but Clark had zero interest in letting a teammate thrust up on her from behind on an Instagram livestream.

"Absolutely not. No thank you," Clark said as she immediately re-positioned herself in front of the camera.

You can watch the unexpected moment unfold below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Just for a second, can anyone imagine something like this happening in an NBA or NFL locker room? The answer to that is no, and anyone who says otherwise is kidding themselves.

It's also a good reminder to watch what you're doing on a livestream. Keep it appropriate. Keep it safe. Keep it work-friendly.

Simple and easy, and then you won't have Caitlin Clark going viral for damn near jumping out of the way.

Caitlin Clark didn't seem impressed when a teammate attempted to thrust on her from behind. The moment happened in the locker room after the Fever won the Commissioner's Cup. (Photo by David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images)

What do you think of the moment? Not a big deal or too far? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

