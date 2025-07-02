Caitlin Clark Puts Incredible Chugging Skills On Display, Epic Reactions Roll In: WATCH

Caitlin Clark's skills extend far past the basketball court.

The Indiana Fever star is currently out with a groin injury after suffering another health issue earlier in the season.

However, her absence didn't stop the Fever from winning the Commissioner's Cup on Tuesday night with a 74-59 victory over the Minnesota Lynx.

Caitlin Clark puts chugging skills on display

While Clark might not have played, she definitely made her presence felt in the locker room after the awesome accomplishment for the Fever.

The former Iowa phenom busted out her chugging skills, and shotgunned a drink (possibly a seltzer?) as her teammates cheered her on.

Check out the footage below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

A woman after my heart! The legend of Caitlin Clark continues to grow. She doesn't even need to play a second in order to move the needle.

You simply love to see it. The dynamic guard is responsible for making the WNBA relevant, she can drop 30 on a team without hesitation and can also crush a drink like she's one of the bros.

I can't help but think of the video below.

I'm not the only one loving it. Social media is popping with reactions.

Never change, Caitlin. Never change. The people can't get enough. Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com what you think of Clark's chugging skills.