Caitlin Clark Throws Full Support Behind Indiana Football

Ahead of the CFP National Championship game against the Miami Hurricanes, the Indiana Fever star joined a growing list of fans rooting for the Hoosiers to complete their title run.

Caitlin Clark may be an Iowa alumna, but she's all aboard the Hoosier hype train.

At least for one game, anyway.

Ahead of Monday's CFP National Championship game, the Indiana Fever superstar took to X to throw her full support behind the Hoosiers to take down the Miami Hurricanes.

"Best of luck to @IndianaFootball we are all pulling for you !! Get it done 🙌"

Of course, Clark isn't the only one bandwagoning the Hoosiers on Monday night. It seems the whole country — including the Indiana native writing this story — is loving the program's rags-to-riches story and is rooting for the Hoosiers to get the first football Natty in program history.

Well, maybe not the whole country. Some folks in South Florida might have something to say about that.

Still, it's nice to see athletes in the state of Indiana rally around each other. And it goes both ways.

On Saturday, Indiana wide receiver Elijah Sarratt revealed he's a huge fan of Clark and even named his dog after her.

"CC. They may not like it, [but] she’s named after Caitlin Clark," Sarratt told reporters. "That’s why I named her [that]. Indiana fans may not like that. But yeah, that's my American bully. She's my daughter right there."

Clark later shared that video to her Instagram story, commenting, "both are welcome courtside this year."

Wouldn't that be something — Elijah Sarratt and his princess CC sitting courtside at an Indiana Fever game this summer?

Of course, in order for that to happen, there has to actually be a WNBA season in 2026. But that's a problem for another day.

Tonight, all eyes are on the Hoosiers. Including Caitlin Clark's.