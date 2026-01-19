Indiana Fans Brave Frigid Temps To Camp Outside Bars Before National Title Game

Students began lining up several hours before the Hoosiers kick off against the Miami Hurricanes in the CFP National Championship.

You can't call Indiana Hoosiers fans "fair weather."

OK, maybe you can.

Until the last couple of years, Indiana was strictly a basketball school. No one in Bloomington cared about Hoosier football. Now, though, they care a lot.

So much so, in fact, that hordes of students and fans literally camped outside Bloomington bars and pubs just to get a spot on a stool for Monday's National Championship Game. A video posted to X shows a line wrapped around the sidewalk outside The Upstairs Pub about 12 hours before kickoff.

And judging by the tents and blanket forts, it looks like many of them were there overnight.

You have to hand it to them — that's some serious dedication just for the privilege of watching the game on TV with a few ice-cold $5 domestics. Especially considering Monday's forecast calls for a high of 16 degrees with 33mph wind gusts.

Not so fair weather after all, huh?

And it's only going to get crazier as the day goes on. In anticipation of large crowds before, during and after the game on Monday, Bloomington city government announced a heightened police presence downtown and in select spots throughout the city.

Bloomington Police Captain Ryan Pedigo warned fans to "anticipate busy establishments and very cold temperatures." And expect to wait in line for quite a while if you plan to visit any of these establishments.

"‘As fans come together to enjoy the excitement of the National Championship Game, we encourage everyone to celebrate responsibly,’ Capt. Pedigo said. "Whether you’re hosting friends, attending a watch party, or cheering from home, plan ahead, look out for one another, and make smart choices — especially when it comes to alcohol consumption. Go Hoosiers.’"

If the Hoosiers pull this off and take down Miami to claim their first-ever college football national championship, Bloomington will erupt. And no one's going to care how cold it is outside.

BPD can probably forget about those "smart choices" regarding alcohol consumption, too.