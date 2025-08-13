Caitlin Clark: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Podcast Could Crash YouTube!

Caitlin Clark, the WNBA’s dazzling star from Des Moines, ignited X with a tweet declaring that Taylor Swift’s appearance on Travis and Jason Kelce’s podcast would "break YouTube."

Clark’s social media post, fired off hours before the August 13 "New Heights" episode, sparked a Swiftie stampede; meanwhile, NFL purists groaned, bracing for Travis Kelce’s pop-culture flex and mushy gushing over Taylor.

"Are we sure YouTube isn’t going to crash tonight?" Clark shared on X, adding a ‘nervous’ emoji as she anticipates what may be one of the biggest sports podcast episodes … ever.

A lifelong Swiftie, Clark’s connection with Swift started at the 2023 Eras Tour, when Swift sent her merchandise and a note praising her as an inspiration.

Clark is also a big Chiefs fan, so it all works out perfectly for the Fever star.

CC and T-Sizzle's friendship deepened at a Chiefs game in January 2025, united by their love for the team.

Swift, notoriously selective about podcasts, stunned fans with a flirty teaser clip this week, dropping an F-bomb while complimenting Travis’ blue hoodie, matched to her eyes. (YUCK!)

The episode, teased as featuring a "VERY special guest," saw Swift announce her 12th album, The Life of a Showgirl.

Since their 2023 romance, Travis, the Chiefs tight end, had teased Swift’s appearance on New Heights, which launched in 2022 with his famous brother, Jason Kelce.

With more than 2 million followers, the podcast promised a dynamite collision of sports, music, and romance, with Clark cheering loudest.

Sidelined by injury, Clark still plans to be active in the YouTube live chat Wednesday night. Her enthusiasm's at a 10.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela