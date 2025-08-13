Caitlin Clark: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Podcast Could Crash YouTube!

Caitlin Clark bets Taylor Swift’s “New Heights" stint obliterates YouTube.

Caitlin Clark, the WNBA’s dazzling star from Des Moines, ignited X with a tweet declaring that Taylor Swift’s appearance on Travis and Jason Kelce’s podcast would "break YouTube." 

Clark’s social media post, fired off hours before the August 13 "New Heights" episode, sparked a Swiftie stampede; meanwhile, NFL purists groaned, bracing for Travis Kelce’s pop-culture flex and mushy gushing over Taylor.

"Are we sure YouTube isn’t going to crash tonight?" Clark shared on X, adding a ‘nervous’ emoji as she anticipates what may be one of the biggest sports podcast episodes … ever.

Fans today are remembering the day one year ago when Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce surprised her Eras Tour crowd in London when he joined her on stage. Photo: (Kansas City Star/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS - Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever celebrates a basket during the second half of a game against the Las Vegas Aces at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on September 13, 2024. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

A lifelong Swiftie, Clark’s connection with Swift started at the 2023 Eras Tour, when Swift sent her merchandise and a note praising her as an inspiration. 

Clark is also a big Chiefs fan, so it all works out perfectly for the Fever star. 

CC and T-Sizzle's friendship deepened at a Chiefs game in January 2025, united by their love for the team. 

Swift, notoriously selective about podcasts, stunned fans with a flirty teaser clip this week, dropping an F-bomb while complimenting Travis’ blue hoodie, matched to her eyes. (YUCK!)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift (L) talks with Caitlin Clark (R) of the Indiana Fever during the second half in the AFC Divisional Playoff between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 18, 2025. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Taylor Swift (L) talks with Caitlin Clark (R) of the Indiana Fever. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The episode, teased as featuring a "VERY special guest," saw Swift announce her 12th album, The Life of a Showgirl. 

Since their 2023 romance, Travis, the Chiefs tight end, had teased Swift’s appearance on New Heights, which launched in 2022 with his famous brother, Jason Kelce.

With more than 2 million followers, the podcast promised a dynamite collision of sports, music, and romance, with Clark cheering loudest.

Sidelined by injury, Clark still plans to be active in the YouTube live chat Wednesday night. Her enthusiasm's at a 10. 

