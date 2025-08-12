Fever-Sky Sees Lowest-Rated Game Since Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese Entered WNBA

Thanks to the rivalry between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, stemming from Reese taunting Clark during the 2023 NCAA Women's National Championship, WNBA matchups between Clark's Indiana Fever and Reese's Chicago Sky drew massive ratings. When the two teams meet on the court, fans turn on their televisions.

But what happens when neither player suits up for her team? The numbers, predictably, drop. On Saturday, that was the situation the WNBA found itself in – again. Both Clark and Reese missed the game with injuries, as they did when the teams met in late July. Once again, the Fever blew out the Sky, 92-70. Indiana has outscored Chicago by 99 in their four matchups this season, winning all four (three without Clark).

And while the score was ugly, the TV ratings were even uglier.

Saturday's game on CBS drew an average of 1.3 million viewers, the lowest of any Fever-Sky game since Clark and Reese entered the WNBA. That was down from the last meeting (when neither Clark nor Reese played), which drew nearly 1.5 million, and way down from the season-opener when both stars played (2.7 million viewers).

It's interesting to note how the ratings have continued to decline without Clark, as interest in the WNBA seems to wane when she's not on the court. That might seem obvious, but it's worth noting that the numbers back that up.

To make matters worse, there is currently no timetable for Clark's return from the groin injury she suffered just before the WNBA All-Star Game.

She's the main driver of WNBA interest and, even without her, the league still continues to draw over one million viewers for big regular-season matchups. That's something that was unheard of for the WNBA prior to Clark's arrival. However, the longer Clark remains out, the more damaging it could become.

While it's not killing the league right now, particularly because there are very few live sports options in the United States during the summer, football season is right around the corner.

Without Clark, the ratings are dropping — and once football returns, they might not bounce back.