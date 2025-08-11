Taylor Swift Drops F-Bomb in Major ‘New Heights’ Podcast Guest Spot Announcement

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are doing a podcast together.

The wait is over: Taylor Swift will be appearing on boyfriend Travis Kelce's famous "New Heights" podcast, and the announcement on Monday came as a shock to many, both for the news and the abrupt F-bomb dropped by Swift.

The New Heights podcast's official X account announced a "VERY special guest" on Monday and later dropped a teaser, revealing international pop star Taylor Swift as Travis and Jason Kelce's upcoming guest.

The episode will drop on Aug. 13. She also announced the title of her new album, "The Life of a Showgirl," which will be her 12th studio album.

There's no doubting the podcast will do gangbusters in viewership. Hate it or love it, Swift and Kelce remain a box-office duo.

During the very sappy promo clip, Travis and Taylor trade some flirty quips. Swift declared that she's ready to do the "f**king podcast." She also complimented Travis' blue hoodie, which the Kansas City Chiefs TE responded with, "It's the color of your eyes, sweetie — that's why we match so well."

It's all the schmoozing a romantic could ask for … football fans, on the other hand, couldn't give a rip over this Hollywood couple.

Jason and Travis Kelce launched "New Heights" in September 2022 as part of their jump into becoming full-blown media figures. Swift and Travis have been going ‘steady’ since mid-2023.

Since their relationship was rumored, Travis has frequently teased the idea of bringing Swift onto the podcast, which boasts over 2 million followers.

Set your timers, football's nearly in full swing.

