Caitlin Clark Struggles Shooting Again, Still Leads Indiana Fever To Win Over Brittney Griner, Atlanta Dream

Caitlin Clark has not been at her best this season, especially since returning from injury. That trend continued on Friday night, though her exceptional court vision and passing helped lead the Indiana Fever to a win over Brittney Griner and the Atlanta Dream – with some help from Sophie Cunningham, Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston. A lot of help.

Clark, as usual, didn't get calls early on from the WNBA officials, even when, uh, accentuating, the contact midway through the first quarter.

Earlier this season, when the Fever faced the Dream, Clark and Griner were at the center of a long social media saga in which Griner was shown on video mouthing something that appeared to be derogatory about Clark or the referee. Some fans were adamant that Griner was in the wrong. Others supported her. The back-and-forth went on for weeks.

Griner eventually denied to OutKick that she said anything offensive.

This time, there were no viral fireworks between Clark and Griner. Instead, both struggled with their own games. While Clark's Achilles heel was turnovers, maybe still favoring her injured quad after returning on Wednesday, Griner didn't shoot well. Griner was just 4-11 from the floor, with eight rebounds, one steal, one assist, and two blocks. She also had three turnovers and looked frustrated at times when matching up against Boston.

Maybe the best example of Clark still recovering was that she went just 1-7 from three-point range. She was a bit better from closer in, going 5-17 overall from the floor. Sophie Cunningham and Aliyah Boston picked up the shooting slack, with Cunningham adding 16 points on 5-9 shooting, including 4-5 from three, with 10 rebounds and a block. Boston was 8-8 from the free throw line on her way to 19 points.

What hasn't slumped for Clark though? Her passing and ability to find teammates.

Caitlin Clark Pushes Fever Past Griner, Dream

Clark's incredible passing once again showed up as the Fever started to pull away in the fourth quarter. She found Aliyah Boston after sprinting down the court to extend the lead with about seven minutes remaining.

Then a few minutes later, she rocketed a pass down to the key to find Boston again.

Clark did get one hard foul go her away at least.

Clark and the Fever will be back in action on Sunday against the Dallas Wings in Indianapolis, where she'll look to get her shooting back on track.