Caitlin Clark Would Be Nuts Not To Take Reported $1 Million Offer From 3-On-3 Basketball League

Caitlin Clark is about to get a massive offer for just 3 months of basketball.

The brand new Unrivaled women's 3-on-3 basketball league is set to make a ‘Messi-like’ offer to Clark, according to Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports. The deal would reportedly pay the Indiana Fever superstar guard $1+ million as well as have other financial incentives and equity in the league.

Clark is reportedly expected to get a $1+ million salary offer to join the tournament that conveniently takes place during the WNBA's offseason and runs from January for only EIGHT WEEKS. $1 million for less than three months of play would be a massive increase from the $76,535 Clark made this past WNBA season that she spent breaking records both on the court and on television.

UNRIVALED RUNS FROM JANUARY-MARCH ON TNT

Unrivaled's launch comes at a time when the WNBA - mainly thanks to Clark, is experiencing their biggest surge in popularity yet. The 3-on-3 tournament league was confounded by WNBA players Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier and promises players six-figure deals and ‘equal opportunities’ in the league.

The best part?

It already has commitments from other players such as Angel Reese, Arike Ogunbowale and Kelsey Plum.

Reese has previously accused Caitlin Clark fans of being racist.

COME ON, CAITLIN!

Honestly, Caitlin Clark needs to do this.

She has to commit to play in Unrivaled - not only for the financial incentives, but because it gives her another opportunity to shut down her haters and continue to come out on top. Reese and the like of those that spent this season fouling and ripping Clark for her popularity would be furious if Clark plays in the same tournament as them. Clark should 100% rain on their parade and show up.

Hell, if Clark is going to be stereotyped as a villain by some players within the league, then she might as well get paid for it and be a legitimate disruptor. I need Caitlin Clark to show up wherever and whenever to play ball and just continue to shove it in their face by letting her play (and her record paycheck) doing the talking - whether it's in Unrivaled or the WNBA.

Clark's going to be training in the offseaon regardless. Why not make some headlines and get national TV exposure on TNT while doing it?

