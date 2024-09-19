Caitlin Clark Finishes Out Record-Setting Rookie Season Ahead Of Playoffs

Caitlin Clark finished out the last regular season game of her remarkable rookie year on Thursday afternoon against the Washington Mystics.

Heading into Thursday's game, the Indiana Fever had already secured the six seed in the WNBA playoffs. As a result, it was expected that Clark would have limited playing time to avoid injury. Probably a wise move on the team's part, considering the, shall we say, physical treatment targeted towards Clark this season.

She played just 19 minutes, though even in the limited appearance, showed once again why she's already one of the best players in the sport. A few minutes into the game, Clark drained a long, long three-pointer to stretch the Fever lead to 11-0.

Just a few minutes of game time later, she hit another deep three to stretch the Fever lead to 18-2.

Eight points, five assists, four rebounds and a steal in the first half. The Caitlin Clark special.

Caitlin Clark Finishes Out Record-Setting Rookie Season

Clark didn't play much in the second half, finishing with those eight points, but adding a few more assists to finish with eight along with five rebounds. The Fever wound up losing by one, 92-91, but with their seeding secured, the result was mostly irrelevant.

Clark though, finishing out her regular season, set an incredible amount of rookie records for the WNBA:

Rookie assists per game

Rookie three point field goals made

Rookie total points

Rookie triple doubles

Rookie guard double-double streak

Rookie points/assists double-double

Rookie total rebounds

WNBA assists record

She was also the fastest player to reach 350 points and 150 assists to start a WNBA season. Expectations for her heading into her rookie campaign were high, and she exceeded them all.

Clark and the Fever take on the Connecticut Sun in the first round of the WNBA playoffs on Sunday, with game two on Wednesday, Sept. 25, and a possible game three in Indiana on a date to be named later.