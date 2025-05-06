Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever Draw 1.3 Million Viewers For Preseason WNBA Game

If there were any questions regarding the star power of Caitlin Clark, those should be put to rest after Sunday's performance. Not on the court, as it was Clark-esque but nothing special, and it came in a preseason WNBA game. No, the star-power showed itself through attendance and TV ratings.

Fans lined up outside Carver-Hawkeye Arena hours prior to the game between Clark's Indiana Fever and the Brazilian National Team, eagerly awaiting her return to the court where she broke multiple NCAA records in her time as a Hawkeye. Ticket prices for the event were among the most expensive in Clark's career.

But it wasn't just fans inside the arena – those around the United States watched in record numbers to see Clark play in a meaningless WNBA preseason game. According to ESPN, 1.3 million viewers watched Clark play in her first game of the 2025 season.

Not only was that the largest audience ever for a WNBA preseason game, but it surpassed almost all the NBA preseason games over the past 15 years on ESPN. Clark has regularly helped draw over one million viewers to her WNBA games, something the league hasn't had in over 25 years, but drawing that many for a preseason game might be the most impressive accomplishment yet.

Of course, not everyone is rooting for Clark's success. In fact, many WNBA players seem angry that Clark garners so much attention – even it means added attention to the league.

As OutKick's Amber Harding reported, Angel Reese's mother took a shot at Clark fans.

"Aww that certain fan base looking in the stands celebrating ‘attendance’ while others are looking up in the rafters celebrating championship banners. We ain’t the same," she wrote. "Different year same haters."

Well, she's right. It's a different year, but the haters remain the same. Except, it's those getting in line to hate on Caitlin Clark. Even though Clark kowtowed to the left-wing radicals and acknowledged her "white privilege" this offseason, it clearly wasn't enough.

Hopefully, Clark learned her lesson. Bowing down to the mob doesn't make them stop hating you, it only makes them demand more.