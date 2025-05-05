Angel Reese's Mom Throws Shade At Caitlin Clark Fans Over Preseason Attendance

This weekend was a homecoming for both Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese.

Reese and the Chicago Sky made their 2025 WNBA preseason debut on Friday in Baton Rouge, La., at the home arena of the LSU Tigers. Then, the Indiana Fever took the court at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, where Clark played her college ball.

Both teams took on the Brazilian National Team in their respective exhibition games — and beat them soundly.

That homecoming game for Clark sold out 45 minutes after tickets went on sale and were going for hundreds of dollars on the resale market. The arena was packed with Fever and Hawkeye fans who came to watch the reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year play ball.

Meanwhile, the Sky's game against Brazil on LSU's campus drew a more modest attendance of 6,373. The arena has a capacity of 13,215, so there were a lot of noticeably empty seats.

Several fans on social media pointed out the attendance and ticket sales gap between the two games. So that's when Angel Reese's mom — also named Angel Reese — jumped on X to defend her daughter and to throw shade at Clark's fans.

"Aww that certain fan base looking in the stands celebrating ‘attendance’ while others are looking up in the rafters celebrating championship banners. We ain’t the same," she wrote. "Different year same haters."

Angel's mom is, of course, referring to the 2023 National Championship game, where Reese's LSU Tigers defeated Clark's Iowa Hawkeyes.

That's when the rivalry between these two hoopers was born. And it hasn't slowed down since.

So get the popcorn ready: The Fever and Sky will face off in their regular season opener on May 17 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.