Caitlin Clark Still A Huge Hit As She Meets Fans, Holds Babies Despite Injury

Caitlin Clark stayed busy on Wednesday night despite missing her first career WNBA game due to a quad injury.

Rather than be bitter and sit on the bench like we've seen plenty of other athletes do, the Indiana Fever star thanked the fans that actually still attended the game by signing autographs for what seemed like forever and was even seen holding a baby!

In some ways, it showed just how much Clark is an MVP, not only for her basketball skills, but also by solidifying herself as the face of the WNBA.

Clark spent more than 10 minutes on Wednesday walking up and down the sideline signing autographs and taking selfies with anyone that wanted to meet the women's basketball star. Ten minutes may not seem like a lot, but believe me, that is an eternity when it comes to an athlete signing autographs - of which she did PLENTY.

Basketball fans on social media gave praise to Clark for continuing to "get it," and not only understanding, but fully embracing her role as the predominant WNBA superstar. "She is one of one," wrote one person on X. ‘So impressed by Caitlin Clark’s humility / grace… that's what being a class act is all about," wrote another.

Prior to the game, Clark was even seen holding a baby as the 23-year-old walked around in the locker room area taking care of Indiana assistant coach Karima Christmas-Kelly and Austin Kelly's young child! During the game itself.

Before Clark's injury, ticket prices for Wednesday's game were going for a minium $41, according to TickPick. After the news that Clark would be sidelined for at least two weeks, prices plummeted by nearly 50%, with the get-in price around $22. Meanwhile, the upcoming June 7th Fever vs Sky game is seeing an even more drastic fall as the game that was initially bumped up due to high demand has seen a more than 70% price drop from an average price of $86 to just $25.

The Indiana Fever felt Clark's absence on the court, as they suffered their worst loss of the season, 83-77. After the game, Fever coach Stephanie White told reporters that even though Clark isn't on the court, she'll still be able to gain valuable insight by seeing the game in a different way from the sidelines.

"As players you see [the game] in a micro viewpoint, and when you're on the sideline, and you're watching it as a whole, you get to see it a different way from a macro viewpoint. I think it's going to give her a unique perspective, and she's going to come back better, and it's going to help us be better," White said.

Caitlin Clark may still be watching her Fever and the WNBA play while she's out the next two weeks, but the big question is - will anyone else? The ratings roundup during her absence is going to be completely telling in the narrative of Clark's importance to the league.

